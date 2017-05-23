Govt does a U-turn on raising MSP

In a major U-turn on its promise made to the farmers, agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh claimed on Monday that BJP had never made any promise about raising crop prices. In fact, Singh blamed the opposition for distorting facts, saying no such promise had been made. The prime minister had talked about raising the income of farmers,



he said.



In the 2014 election manifesto, the party had said, “BJP will take steps to enhance the profitability in agriculture, by ensuring a minimum of 50 per cent profits over the cost of production, cheaper agriculture inputs and credit, introducing latest technologies for farming and high yielding seeds and linking MGNREGA to agriculture.”



The minister said: “Except 12-13 recommendations, other suggestions of the Swaminathan Commission, which are related to the agriculture ministry, have been implemented. Yes, the Commission had recommended 50 per cent profit over cost of production. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, we talked about raising farmers’ income by 1.5 times. But there are some people who understood it as raising minimum support prices (MSP) by 1.5 times. Only God can help those who have such thinking.”



Singh also said the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission was received in 2006 when the UPA was in power. He said the government has been investing in areas, which will be helpful in increasing farmers’ income.



When asked for his reaction to the Congress party’s allegation that the government has failed to pay 50 per cent profit over cost of production, Singh first tried to side step the issue by claiming that the NDA government under PM Modi had raised the MSPs of pulses. “What were they doing for 10 years despite knowing that the country is not self-sufficient in pulses,” he said, referring to the Congress party’s allegation.



Singh also alleged that during the UPA’s tenure, the government was not procuring crops whenever the market rates fell below their MSP. He said the government has purchased more than 15 lakh tonnes of pulses at MSP rate.



Asked whether the Centre would make any policy at the national level to waive off farm loan as several other states have also demanded after it was announced by Uttar Pradesh, Singh said: “Our priority is to release the farmers from the captivity of money lenders by bringing them into the institutional credit fold.”



He also pointed out that the government had prioritised the process of ensuring transparency in agriculture credit disbursed by primary cooperative societies so that money directly reaches the bank account of the farmers.



