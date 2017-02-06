LoginRegister
Govt to discuss us visa restrictions with IT industry

By FC Bureau Feb 06 2017 , New Delhi

The commerce ministry will hold a meeting with Nasscom companies, which have significant presence in the US

Admitting that there could be an impact on India if the US goes ahead with visa restriction on techies, commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said she would soon discuss the issue with the IT industry representatives.

“There are several nuances to that. So I would not rush to give a view on it, but yes there is going to be an impact,” she said in New Delhi on Monday.

The ministry will hold a meeting with Nasscom companies, which have significant presence in the US after the Parliament session goes for recess, she said, adding, “We will talk to them about how they are working out in this environment, what are their strategies.” Sitharaman said India is closely monitoring the developments and is constantly in touch with the consul office in the US.

Industry body Nasscom has said that it will take a delegation of senior executives to Washington DC this month to reach out to the new US administration, as well as senators on concerns around clampdown on visas and flow of skilled manpower between the two nations.

The delegation will highlight and share information with the new US administration on direct jobs being created by Indian IT companies in the US and contribution of Indian IT firms in making the US economy competitive.

The proposed overhaul of popular H-1B visa regime by American President Donald Trump has raised concerns among the Indian IT firms, as any changes in the visa regime may result in higher operational costs and shortage of skilled workers for the $110 billion Indian outsourcing industry.

Indian IT sector contributes 9.3 per cent to the country's GDP and is one of the largest private sector employers where 3.7 million people are working.

The US contributes nearly 62 per cent of the exports, while EU is the second largest market for the Indian IT services exports contributing about 28 per cent. Recently, a US legislation, Lofgren Bill, has been introduced that proposes doubling of the minimum wages of H-1B visa holders to $130,000.

The current H-1B minimum wage of $60,000 was fixed in 1989 and has since remained unchanged. Such a protectionist stance by the US could also spell more trouble for IT firms that are already facing strong headwinds from currency fluctuation and cautious client spending.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley also articulated during his budget speech how protectionism is gaining ground all across the world, referring to Brexit and Trump’s policy.

“In several parts of the world, there are signs of increasing retreat from globalisation of goods, services and people, as pressures for protectionism are building up,” he had said.

