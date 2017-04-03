Govt clears air on GST profiteering clause

The anti-profiteering cla­use in the goods and services tax (GST) law is meant to be a deterrent and is an enabling clause so that reduction in tax incidence due to GST is passed on to consumers, said a senior finance ministry official.



The contentious anti-profiteering measure in GST law, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said would be triggered only if there is a credible complaint.



The Centre and states will in due course prescribe the procedure for filing a complaint where the complainant feels that the benefit of tax cut has not been passed on to him as well as the quantum of penalty to be imposed, Adhia told PTI.



Asked who will decide if the benefits have been pas­sed on or not, he said: “It would be based on complaints. Anti-profiteering provision may not be required in majority of items because wherever there is perfect competition; there is nothing to worry. Competition will take care.”



Adhia, however, said it was not yet decided which agency will look into the anti-profiteering compla­ints. The government may decide on an agency if there is a plethora of complaints. The agencies at the government’s disposal include the Competition Commission of India.



Adhia also said although the anti-profiteering clause could be a transitory provision, it can be retained as the provisions can come into play in future when the tax rates are changed.



Asked if the anti-profiteering clause could cease to exist after some time, Adhia said: “It may. But somebody may also argue that there may be future changes in the tax rate also and at that time, this (anti-profiteering) provision may have to be applied.”



The GST council has decided on a four-tier rate structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. It has, however, pegged the peak rate at 40 per cent in the law to obviate the need to approach Parliament in future for any change in rate. On top of the 28 per cent rate slab, there is a provision for imposition of cess on demerit and luxury goods.



If tax revenues go up in future because of widening of tax net, the goods and services tax rates can be reduced, the finance ministry official said.



