Govt, bank unions on collision course

The government and bank unions are seemingly on a collision course. Alarmed over reports that some bank employees have helped in laundering black money post demonetisation, the finance ministry has asked investigative agencies ED and CBI to keep a close watch on the activities of the lenders.



The government’s move has immediately drawn a reaction from the bankers with the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) giving a demonstration call on December 28 against the problems that various banks and their employees are facing after demonetisation.



AIBEA general secretary CH Venkatchalam told Financial Chronicle that unions have decided to launch the agitation because the bank staff posted at branches are facing customers’ ire due to cash crunch.



He said many bank employees have died on duty, but the government has not announced any compensation for their kin.



The government has decided to step up surveillance of deposit and distribution of cash by banks after a joint exercise of income tax (I-T) department, enforcement directorate (ED) and central bureau of investigation (CBI) unearthed huge stashes of cash in new bank notes in various cities across the country, pointing to involvement of a widespread racket.



Axis Bank’s several branches were raided by agencies on tip-offs of money laundering. In a raid conducted on the private bank’s Noida branch in Sector-51, the I-T department uncovered Rs 60 crore worth of deposits in 20 fake accounts. ED later filed a case of money laundering in this matter.



While interacting with the media on Tuesday after a pre-budget consultation with top bankers, including Axis Bank managing director and CEO Shikha Sharma, finance minister Arun Jaitley said the ED and the CBI are keeping a watch on bankers’ activities and the top management of banks has been advised to take action against delinquent officials.



The finance minister said the Axis Bank management has assured the government that it is taking action against officials involved in irregularities post-demonetisation.



“The chairperson (CEO Shikha Sharma) of the bank has given details... The bank has identified the officers who the investigative agencies could not catch and...They have sacked the suspected officials. (It) has taken action against its officials,” Jaitley said.



On whether the government would get tough against bankers involved in illegally changing old currency or diverting new notes, Jaitley replied, “What more tough action can the government take? There are lakhs of pe ople in banks who are working and many have done a good job.”



The government will bring the ordinance to amend the Payment of Wage Act, 1936, to nudge employers of certain industries and to allow them make payment through electronic modes or cheques, sources said.



Labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha on December 15 seeking to amend the law. But it could not be passed due to the continuous disruption of Parliament on demonetisation issue. Since it can now only be passed in the Budget session next year for which the government will have to wait for two more months, it has been decided to promulgate the ordinance, the sources said.



An ordinance is valid for six months, within which the government has to get it passed in Parliament. The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2016 seeks to amend Section 6 of the law to enable the employers pay wages through cheque even without taking consent of their employees. It will also allow states to specify industrial or other establishments that adopt cashless mode for salary payment.



