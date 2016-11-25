Govt allows use of banned notes till Dec 15

With the opposition upping the ante against demonetisation and the cash availability at ATMs and banks still far from satisfactory, the government on Thursday extended the window for use of scrapped notes for purchase of exempted goods and services by three weeks till December 15 and also added a few more items to the exemption list.



However, the government has also modified some conditions for making these payments – one of them is that after midnight of November 24, the scrapped Rs 1,000 notes will not be accepted. But there will be no restriction on use of Rs 500 notes for availing exempted services during this extended period.



Earlier, the government had extended the window till November 24. Meanwhile, intensifying its fight against black money, the government has ordered banks to stop over-the-counter exchange of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes from November 25. However, the high-denomination notes can be deposited in bank accounts. “It has been observed that over the counter exchange of the old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination has shown a declining trend. It has further been felt that people may be encouraged and facilitated to deposit their old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in their bank accounts. This will encourage people, who are still unbanked, to open new bank accounts,” said an official release.



The government has added a few more transactions to the exemption list including payment of fee in school and colleges run by governments, municipal and local bodies, recharge of prepaid mobile connections and purchase from consumer cooperative stores.



Fee of up to Rs 2,000 can be paid using Rs 500 notes in schools run by central and state governments, municipal and local bodies. The Rs 500 notes can also be used for paying fees in colleges run by the central and state governments. People using prepaid mobile connections can purchase recharge of up to Rs 500. While use of scrapped Rs 500 notes has been allowed for purchase from consumer cooperative stores, transaction amount cannot exceed Rs 5,000. The government has also extended suspension of toll collection at national highways till midnight of December 2. Payment of arrears and dues to utilities for water and electricity supply can be made during the extended period but this facility will be available to individuals and household category of consumers only. That means industry and commercial consumers will not get this benefit.



The initial exemption list included only auto fuel, railway tickets and bills of government hospitals. However, as cash crisis deepened, the government has been adding new items to the list. Foreign nationals in India will be allowed to exchange foreign currency notes worth Rs 5000 per week.



While extension of suspended toll collection period on national highways will provide relief to motorists and truckers, it would put additional liability on the government, which is required to private operators for revenue loss.



