Govt allows Rs 50k cash a week to lift rural distress

The government has focused its attention on addressing rural distress caused by cash crunch in villages and decided to allow farmers to use old Rs 500 notes for purchasing seeds from state or central outlets.



The Centre is also dispatching teams which will ensure that currency is available in the network of bank branches, ATMs and post offices. It will also report on the facilities being offered by the banks and post offices to the people for smooth deposit, withdrawal or exchange of money.



The finance ministry swung into action following large-scale feedback from the BJP’s local units, state governments and other agencies about farmers facing major problems in buying seeds and fertilisers for the winter crop.



Non-availability of cash in villages has hit the farmers and the Centre’s teams will now ensure that ATMs are calibrated speedily in the villages to dispense Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 banknotes.



The officials will also study the impact of demonetisation on households, agriculturists, wage earners, traders, transportation, industries, informal sectors and small businesses.



The deadline for payment of crop insurance premium has also been extended by 15 days. Another measure taken by the government on Monday was to allow traders registered with the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) to withdraw up to Rs 50,000 per week.



Union agriculture and farmers welfare minister Radha Mohan Singh said that government has taken steps to alleviate difficulties of the farmers for the current Rabi crops.



He said that the old Rs 500 banknotes can be used from outlets belonging to the Central or state governments, public sector undertakings, national or state seeds corporations, central or state agricultural universities and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on production of identity proof.



The government had earlier decided to allow farmers to withdraw up to Rs 25,000 per week from their KYC-compliant accounts subject to the normal loan limits and conditions apart from the other facilities announced on November 17. Sources said many more measures are being planned into deferring loan payments and rushing micro ATMs to rural areas.



The BJP MPs have given feedback that warranted urgent steps. Sources said the supply of cash beyond cities has remained a major problem particularly in villages that fall outside the banking network. The farm economy is overwhelmingly dependent on cash.



