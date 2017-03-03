Government throws rule book at babus

The Rule 16 (3) of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules-1958 is being used extensively by the Narendra Modi government to sack officials for non-performance.



In December 2015, the government informed that it had dismissed, removed or compulsorily retired 13 bureaucrats and imposed pension cuts on 45 others for unsatisfactory performance and delivery in public service till then.



Again in January this year, senior IAS officer K. Narasimha of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre was served with a 'premature retirement' order without any notice.



Mayank Sheel Chohan, a 1998 batch AGMUT cadre officer, and Raj Kumar Dewangan, a 1992 batch Chhattisgarh cadre IPS officer, were also given premature retirement under the same service rules in the same month.



“With a view to making bureaucracy performance-oriented and accountable, the government has recently issued instructions to all ministries/departments to carry out periodical review under FR 56(j) of Rule 48 of CCS (Pension Rules, 1972) and under Rule 16(3) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules," the government had informed Parliament giving details of orders issued under the said rules.



Minister of state for personnel Jitendra Singh had further informed Parliament that the government issued instructions under Rule 7(2) of the AIS (Leave) Rules 1955 to process deemed resignation of bureaucrats who remain unauthorisedly absent after expiry of leave/study leave/foreign assignment.



"The government also examines cases against officers and imposes penalty of cut in pension wherever necessary, in consultation with the UPSC," he had said. DoPT was entrusted with the task of reviewing disciplinary cases for IAS officers, officers at the level of under secretary and above of the Central Secretariat Service and Group A officers of CBI, on a monthly basis.



Even the respective cadre controlling authorities of central services/cadres have been directed to monitor disciplinary cases against officers of those services periodically.



