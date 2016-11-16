Government is one entity: Paswan

Food and consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan is particular that he will take every step possible to check price rise of food items. Though handicapped with no real power in his hands in many areas where responsibility lies either with agriculture ministry or state governments, he is okay with peoples’ expectations saying the government is one entity. He spoke to Subhash Narayan and Prabhudatta Mishra in a wide-ranging interview. Excerpts:



Why does Paswan get the blame for inflation even if he does not have the power to control prices of every food item?



Ever since I have come to the consumer affairs ministry, I find people come directly to me rather than going to other authorities for difficulties pertaining to price rise or to the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) for complains about adulterated food. It is natural that in a population of over 125 crore people, all are consumers and hold the minister responsible as the government is one. People may not know about the intricacies of the administration.



We have been giving rice at Rs 3 per kg and wheat at Rs 2 a kg to over 81 crore people. When it comes to pulses and sugar, we took steps by asking states to impose stock holding limits. We also have a price stabilisation fund where other ministries also participate.



The agriculture ministry provides data on production forecast, while the commerce ministry takes care of export-import and the consumer affairs department monitors prices. So, this is a joint responsibility. But since I am answerable in Parliament, people have the impression that I am responsible. People have expectations and rightly so.



Should your ministry have greater powers and should the role be reframed?



I am okay with the current arrangement. There are certain areas like export import of food items, which lie with the commerce ministry. We should not demand that it comes under the food ministry.



Have you ever thought of saying ‘if I had this power I could have done that’?



See, ministries are divided according to work and each minister has to articulate what is in his ministry’s interest. The labour ministry, for instance, has to talk about welfare of labour. As minister of consumer affairs, I also think many things, which should happen. Then comes the financial hurdle, which the finance ministry deals with.



Recently, when you are asked on price rise of some food items, you put the blame on states. Is it right?



There is no question of blaming states. You know that there is no price rise and prices are at low level. Both rice and wheat prices are low. Sugar price is also low compared with international rates. Here, sugar is sold at about Rs 41 a kg compared with Rs 45-46 a kg in other countries. Still, we continue to keep a vigil over sugar prices.



Several measures have been taken, including imposing stock holding limit on sugar. When price issue is raised, it is restricted only to pulses. Pulses prices are under control. There is a drop of 40 per cent in pulses prices over last year. There were complaints from Rajasthan that farmers were not receiving MSP of Rs 5,200 a quintal when selling their moong crop. I have asked officials to buy as much as farmers are selling.



There is no shortage of pulses with government buffer stocks. I blame states as they have the infrastructure. We are ready to give them arhar at Rs 66 a kg and urad at Rs 82 a kg. Let them sell these by lifting from the Centre. Since, states are not taking interest in lifting, we are exploring the option of selling dals through post offices.



There is no big increase in production, but why have prices declined? This means there is large-scale hoarding. When we gave them the power to act against hoarding, why did they not utilise it? As states only blame the Centre for the price rise without meeting their own accountability such as lifting the pulses, I said they need to take some responsibility.



You were told by pulses importers that they imported less quantity last year because the agriculture ministry’s production estimate was lowered four times in a year. What is the solution?



I have a personal view. The production of crops and the prevailing rates in the market, these two aspects should be assessed and data provided for by a third agency. We also face problems when we quote a price for a particular commodity. People question us saying that the market rate is different. The third agency should estimate and analyse. But by pointing this estimate anomaly, importers too cannot shed their responsibility. They know that every year the consumption of pulses is rising by one million tonnes. When the gap between demand and supply was 76 lakh tonnes, they imported only 59 lakh tonnes. How can there be such a variance? It could be understood if the difference was 2-4 lakh tonnes. What the importers are saying is also not correct.



Yes, every businessman wants profit, but it should not be above (as happened in pulses) national interest.



Are you working on this third agency?



It is currently under discussion in the ministry. I have asked them to work out the details. I want this to happen. On production estimates, it is for the agriculture ministry to decide. We are concerned on monitoring prices. Currently we get reports of daily prices from state governments. If a third agency comes, we will get the actual rates. If we get the right information, it will be easier for us to take action accordingly.



You set up the Shanta Kumar committee on FCI reforms. As most of its recommendations are being implemented now, have you identified any new area in the food ministry where you want to do something?



We still face a challenge. We want that the CAP system (rice and wheat kept in open field covered with plastic sheets) to end completely. We have a target to build 10-million-tonne silos. But we are far behind our target due to the complex and cumbersome tendering process. So we are thinking whether the FCI, which has capable engineers, can put up godowns. At the same time, there may be some external agency outside FCI that can complete the exercise in a time-bound manner.



Now people have started recognising the consumer affairs ministry after you took charge. Still, there are several areas where you cannot interfere as a different regulator or agency is also present. How do you sort out this?



The Consumer Protection Bill, 2015, has already been introduced, which will replace the old Act of 1986. As clearance from the group of ministers on certain issues has come, we will move some amendments in the bill for which we are going to the cabinet. After 30 long years, a new legislation has come. It will take care of how to improve the functioning of consumer courts and deal with issues like misleading advertisements, adulteration, setting up a national consumer protection authority, etc. It will be a comprehensive law.



I want to expand the scope of consumer protection law to cover service liability. Once the consumer protection authority is in place, it will have powers to examine products. A lot will happen when it has been empowered to deal with class action suit.



You have also been holding meetings on labeling and packaging. What kind of labeling do you want in consumer interest?



In case of a water bottle, we want laser printing of labels, particularly information such as the BIS mark, dates of manufacturing and expiry, retail price and where to complain. This information must occupy at least 40 per cent of the total area of the label. The MRP should be the same everywhere. We have already empowered states to cap MRP, if it is unreasonably higher. The legal metrology has amended rules enabling states to undertake these reforms.



There is a charge that you have not done enough for FCI employees...



This is completely false. FCI employees were not getting any pension earlier and were also not provided any post-retirement medical facility. We have started this facility for the employees, which is historic. We have also tried to provide FCI employees with better working environment to improve their productivity. With regard to employment of contract labours, the practice would continue as it adds value to the organisation. We have also tried to maintain wage parity for workers engaged in similar work.



How do you see the government’s decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 bank note that is causing hardship to people?



It is a wonderful action that would have long lasting impact on rooting out corruption from the country. The move may be causing some problems to commoners and poor people, but this would be short. The exercise needed a surprise element and the government has been successful in taking black marketers and currency hoarders off guard. We couldn’t have prepared people for the action earlier. This exercise is different from the one taken at the time of Morarji Desai as markets then were not open and the economy was government-controlled. The challenge of current exercise is enormous and results would also be bigger.



