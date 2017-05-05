Government notifies phased manufacturing plan for mobiles

To boost indigenous production of mobile phones in the spirit of “Make in India,” the government has notified a phased manufacturing programme. It will do so by providing tax relief and other incentives on components and accessories used for the devices.



“The phased manufacturing programme (PMP) has been notified with the objective of substantially increasing the domestic value addition for establishment of a robust cellular mobile handsets manufacturing eco-system in India,” an official statement said.



The programme will enable the cellular mobile handset and related sub-assembly and component industry to plan their investments in the sector, the statement said.



With the implementation of PMP, the value addition or share of indigenously procured components in manufacturing of feature phones, will go up from about 15 to 37 per cent.



For smart phones, the percentage of indigenously procured components will move from about 10 to 26 per cent. The phase-wise programme covers mechanics, die cut parts, microphone and receiver, keypad and USB cable this year.



Manufacturing of populated printed circuit boards, camera modules and connectors would come in 2018-19, while display assembly, touch panels, vibrator motor and ringers are slated for 2019-20. “This initiative will help in building a robust indigenous mobile manufacturing ecosystem in India, and we believe that it will incentivise large scale manufacturing,” the statement said.



Electronics and information technology secretary, Aruna Sundararajan said, it was the government’s road map “to ensure an increase in the domestic value addition in manufacturing of mobile handsets.”



A joint panel, Fast Track Task Force of the industry and the government proposed the phased manufacturing programme. “This programme will be rolled out over a period of time... The focus is to ensure that through appropriate fiscal and financial incentives, indigenous manufacturing of cellular mobile handsets and various sub-assemblies, which go into manufacturing of handsets, can be promoted over a period of time,” the government statement added.



The government is also in process of formulating the second phase of PMP, which it expects will enhance value addition to 58.3 per cent in feature phones and 39.6 per cent in smartphones. PMP-II is currently under preparation by the Fast Track Task Force, set up by the ministry.



The Fast Track Task Force chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said that the mobile industry is on a robust path of enterprise creation and efforts are underway to develop a world-scale industry. “We will not get entrapped by protectionism, but will create deep competencies, both cost and skills, which will create a globally benchmarked workforce and complementary industries intertwined with the global mobile phone and component ecosystem,” he said.



Due to tax advantages given to local mobile phone manufacturers, 40 new mobile handset manufacturing units and 30 mobile components and accessory manufacturing units have been set up, resulting in direct employment of over 1 lakh people and indirect employment for 2 lakh in the last two years. Indigenous production of mobile handsets went up from 11 crore units valued at Rs 54,000 crore in 2015-16 to 17.5 crore units estimated at Rs 90,000 crore in 2016-17.



The import of mobile handsets decreased from Rs 56,000 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 40,000 crore in 2016-17.



