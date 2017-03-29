Government imposes 10% import duty on wheat

As farmers complain of getting lower than the minimum support price (MSP) for selling their wheat in mandis, the government has imposed 10 per cent import duty on wheat.



Applicable with immediate effect, it is aimed at stopping cheaper overseas grains from impacting domestic production.



But the imposition of duty on import of tur has come after farmers sold their crops.



Announcing the decision in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said the notification has been issued imposing basic customs duty of 10 per cent on wheat and tur, with immediate effect.



Amid projection of a record crop of tur and wheat, the decision was inevitable. But it is too early to conclude if the measure could lift wheat prices now since flourmills and other user industries in southern states have already adequate stocks of the imported grain, leaving little room for local buying at least for the next 3-4 months.



On December 8, the government had scrapped customs duty on wheat from 10 per cent to boost domestic availability and check retail prices.



India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, had lowered import duty to 10 per cent from 25 per cent in September 2016. There has been zero duty on tur dal since 2006.



Traders and millers together have imported more than 5 million tonnes of wheat since last year after the duty was cut.



Most of the flour millers imported wheat from France, Ukraine and Australia.



According to the agriculture ministry, wheat output this year (July-June) could be a record 96.64 million tonnes, up from 92.29 million tonnes last year while tur production is pegged at 4.23 million tonnes as against 2.56 million tonnes in 2015-16.



ur is grown in the summer (kharif) season and wheat in winter (rabi). The government said the decision wou­ld check sharp fall in the wholesale prices of wheat and tur and ensure support price to farmers. The new wheat crop has started arriving in mandis in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.



Pravin Dongre, chairman of India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), said: “In the present scenario, where tur is trading below MSP, this decision seems to be a well thought out move.



“Other imported pulses that are trading above MSP have not be­en included. But what could bring quick relief to farmers is removal of stock limits.”



Dongre sought its removal at the earliest so that the trade can purchase more quantity without restrictions and farmers also get good price for their crops.



Removal of the ban on exports of pulses would also be an important step, which the government could take to help farmers in the current scenario, he added.



Separately, food minister Ram Vilas Paswan said FCI has purchased 389,000 ton­nes of wheat since procurement started on March 15 in MP and Gujarat.



Wheat procurement was to begin from April. The government had also started the purchase in Rajasthan after farmers complained of not getting the MSP of Rs 1,625 a quintal. Paswan also said the note ban decision has not affected the prices of 22 essential commodities, including foodgrains.



