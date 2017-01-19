Government gets scope for fiscal expansion

In spite of all the glaring inconsistencies in the advance estimates of economic growth for FY17 released by the Central Statistical Organisation (CSO), the numbers could still be a blessing in disguise as it could provide additional fiscal expansion scope to the government. The CSO has pegged the nominal GDP growth for 2016-17 at 11.9 per cent, higher than the 11 per cent assumed in the Union Budget.



According to State Bank of India (SBI) research report, if the government assumes a nominal GDP growth of 12 per cent while preparing the budget for FY18, then maintaining the same level of fiscal deficit at 3.5 per cent in FY18 could give the government an additional fiscal expansion of Rs 61,000 crore.



Soumya Kanti Ghosh chief economic adviser and general manager, Economic Research Department, SBI said, “At 11.9 per cent for FY17, the numbers are just the ideal foil for a budget that could please all. For example, while preparing the budget for FY18, if the government assumes a nominal GDP growth of 12 per cent, then maintaining the same level of fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP in FY18, at 3.5 per cent could give the government an additional fiscal expansion of Rs 61,000 crore.”



It is common practice, where the CSO releases its advance estimate of GDP growth for the year a month prior to the budget. It tends to be an input in the government's budget making exercise. Accordingly, in view of the upcoming February 1 budget, the CSO on January 6 released the advance GDP estimate for FY17 (April 2016 to March 2017) period. It pegged real GDP growth at 7.1 per cent, lower than 7.6 per cent in the previous year but without taking into account the impact from demonetisation.



The CSO numbers are contrary to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that has in its fifth bi-monthly policy cut FY17 GVA projection by 50 bps (Q2: 35 bps + Q3: 15 bps) to 7.1 per cent.



“We believe that the recent spurt in direct and indirect tax collections is also clearly attributable to collections on non-petro products and the collections from the income disclosure scheme. Also, with the CSO now incorporating MCA21 data to estimate GDP these numbers may provide a permanent upside to GDP,” added Ghosh.



Pranjul Bhandari, Chief Economist, HSBC India, “While the CSO had access to some post-demonetisation data for banking, it chose to stick to data till October. As such the CSO's estimate does not carry the full extent of the drag to activity inflicted by demonetisation. Using the cash elasticity of GDP, we expect the economy to grow 6.3 per cent y-o-y in FY17, lower than the advance estimate of 7.1 per cent.”



