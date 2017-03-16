LoginRegister
Gopinath eyes return via RCS route

By Nirbhay Kumar Mar 15 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News

Second largest budget carrier SpiceJet also in fray to operate subsidised flights

Captain GR Gopinath, the low-cost aviation pioneer in India, is set to make a comeback. His firm, Deccan Charters, is placing their bids for at least three routes under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS), which offers affordable flying between smaller towns.

The aviation entrepreneur, who popularised flying in the country, had sold his loss-making Air Deccan in 2007 to then liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

While Gopinath has been involved in aviation activities, it has been limited to non-scheduled and charter operations.

It is only now that he is taking the plunge into scheduled flying, hoping to fly high on government

incentives.

Under the RCS, government has promised to provide viability gap funding (VGF) to selected bidders on the route connecting small towns, besides free landing and parking, concessional VAT on jet fuel, lower charges for electricity and water.

Sources said that Deccan Charters has shown interest in operating air-services to stations like Shimla, Kullu, Pantnagar and Ludhiana from the national capital.

“Their bids are under consideration. We are currently in the process of finalising the bids for various routes, which we should be able to do shortly. Once the selection process is complete, it would take operators to start services on RCS routes in about two months,” an official confirmed. Gopinath did not respond to repeated calls and text messages seeking his comment on the proposed bids.

After calling for more incentives to participate in the RCS, the second largest budget carrier SpiceJet has also come in the fray to operate subsidised flights.

The airline is learnt to have bid for the Delhi-Kanpur and Delhi-Ludhiana routes. The Ajay Singh-led airline is in race with Airline Allied Services (AASL), an Air India subsidiary, on both the routes.

The two carriers have smaller aircraft in their fleet. While SpiceJet has 17 Bombardier Q400 in its fleet, the Air India arm operates regional jets like ATR-72 and CRJ.

“Airlines that have fleet flexibility and wide network would definitely like to operate on RCS routes. The subsidy promised by the government is a big incentive. As regards smaller players, they would launch flights if they are backed by strong investors who have long-term interest in aviation,” said Mark Martin, founder and CEO of aviation advisory Martin

Consulting.

Some smaller firms and sta­rtups eyeing a pie of regional aviation are Turbo Megha and Air Odisha Aviation. In response to bid invitation by AAI, the implementing age-n­cy for RCS, 43 proposals had been received for various routes. Of this, financial bids were opened for 22 proposals, but eventually only 7 firms qualified in this round.

Under the national civil aviation policy 2016, the Modi government has promised to make conditions easier for common man to fly.

For this, it has offered a slew of incentives to airlines to offer cheaper tickets. The ticket price on RCS routes covering about 500 km has been capped at Rs 2,500.

As the government plans to bring more towns on the aviation map, it has set a target that seeks to take annual ticket sales to 300 million by 2022 from 80 million now.

nirbhaykumar

@mydigitalfc.com

