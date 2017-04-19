LoginRegister
Google Earth reinvented

By Agence France-Presse Apr 18 2017 , San Francisco

Google on Tuesday laun­ched a re-imagined version of its free Earth mapping service, weaving in storytelling and artificial intelligence and freeing it from apps.

“This is our gift to the world,” Google Earth director Rebecca Moore said while giving AFP an early look at the new version of the programme that lets people range the planet from the comfort of their computers, smartphones or tablets.

“It’s a product that speaks to our deepest values around education and making information available to people,” Moore said.

A new ‘Voyager’ feature enables people digitally exploring the planet to be guided on interactive stories told by experts, boasting partners including BBC Earth, NASA, Sesame Street, and the Jane Goodall Institute.

Google artificial intelligence will be put to work for Earth users in the form of “knowledge cards” that let them dive deeper into online information about mountains, countries, landmarks or other places being virtually visited.

It will also make suggestions on other locations armchair explorers might be interested in exploring based on what they have searched in the past. “This is the first time we have done this deep integration with the Google Knowledge Graph,” Earth engineering manager Sean Askay said.

“Everything Google knows about the world, you can know about the world,” Askay said. There is also a newly installed “Feeling Lucky?” feature for people who want to let the software suggest hidden gems such as Pemba Island off the Swahili coast or the Oodaira Hot Spring in Yamagata, Japan.

