Gold will retain strategic value in 2017: WGC

Despite the current worries around a strong dollar putting pressure on gold prices, the metal will remain a strategic portfolio component in 2017 and get support from factors like heightened political and geopolitical risks, currency depreciation and rising inflation expectations, finds the World Gold Council.



Europe will hold key elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany in 2017. The election cycle will happen against a backdrop of continued citizen unrest, fuelled by the ongoing uneven distribution of economic welfare. In addition, Britain must negotiate its exit from the European Union. In the US too, there are concerns about president-elect Donald Trump’s policies. The WGC report quotes economist Jim O’Sullivan saying that “confidence in markets could be affected by geopolitical tensions triggered by the new administration”. As a high-quality, liquid asset, gold benefits from safe-haven inflows.



Further, over the past century, gold has vastly outperformed all major currencies as a means of exchange. This difference between gold and fiat currencies can drive gold investment demand as investors seek to preserve capital from depreciating currencies, exemplified by European investors last year, when they turned to gold through bars, coins and ETFs.



An upward inflationary trend is likely to support demand for gold for three reasons. First, gold is historically seen as an inflation hedge. Second, higher inflation will keep real interest rates low, which in turn makes gold more attractive. And third, inflation makes bonds and other fixed income assets less appealing to long-term investors. According Jim O’Sullivan, US CPI will rise by 2.6 per cent in 2017. “While those inflation numbers are not high by historic standards, they would signal that momentum remains upward,” he said.



Further, stock markets had a significant rebound in the last stretch of 2016. Stocks in the US have reached historical highs. In many cases, valuations have been elevated, as investors increase their risk exposure in search of returns in a very low yield environment.



sangeethag@mydigitalfc.com



