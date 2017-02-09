Gold futures volume nosedives 71%: WGC

Since the introduction of Commodity Transaction Tax (CTT) in 2012 and the NSEL scam in 2013, gold futures volume has dropped 71 per cent. The World Gold Council finds that commodity transaction tax will become redundant as transactions become digital and accountable.



In 2011-12, gold futures trading volumes had peaked at Rs 43.5 lakh crore. Around that time, 26 commodity exchanges were operating across the country. The government then introduced commodity transaction tax of 0.1 per cent on all non-agricultural commodities. The regulator also brought in tighter regulations on commodity trading, including know-your-customer requirements and position limits. In 2013, bullion accounted for the largest share, which was 43 per cent of trade volumes in commodity exchanges.



In 2013 itself, the National Spot Exchange – a recognised commodity exchange – defaulted on its obligations totalling Rs 5,600 crore to its members. Nearly 13,000 investors were affected, but the impact was more far-reaching. A scandal of this magnitude shook the confidence of investors and the participation of retail investors on domestic commodity exchanges dropped sharply, according to the World Gold Council. Though the participants in futures trading are largely traders, bullion dealers and jewellers, NSEL scam definitely affected sentiments.



In 2012-13, the trade volumes fell to Rs 37.5 lakh crore. It has been falling since then and in 2014-15, the volumes declined to Rs 12.5 lakh crore. Some of the commodity exchanges too shut shop during this period. In 2015, there were just four national exchanges and 18 regional exchanges.



The lost volumes went in favour of the unorganised trading. Some traders shifted towards unofficial trading channels, often referred to as dabba trading. Here, traders pay brokerage fees, but avoid taxes and regulatory oversight. According to PR Somasundaram, managing director, WGC in India, even if we believe that trading has remained stagnant in these years, Rs 31 lakh crore would have gone to unofficial trading channels.



“Apart from the revenue it brings to the exchanges, traceability in transactions was a major reason why CTT was introduced. Post-demonetisation, transactions are largely becoming more digital and accountable. Hence, government should remove CTT and this will help the growth in volumes at commodity exchanges,’ he said.



The penetration of Indian commodity exchanges remains fairly low and there is a tremendous opportunity for the exchanges to grow, finds the WGC. The majority of trading volumes generated on exchanges are from individual investors and traders. Banks, financial institutions and foreign investors are not allowed to participate in the market. If this were to change, trading volumes could flourish.



