Gold demand down 21% in 2016: WGC

Gold demand for 2016 fell 21 per cent to 675 tonnes, lowest annual consumption since 2009. With the uncertainties around GST and digitisation prevailing, World Gold Council (WGC) has kept the demand projection for 2017 within a range of 650 to 750 tonnes.



The gold demand for the full-year was 675.5 tonnes compared to 857.2 tonnes in 2015. Jewellery demand was down by 22.4 per cent at 514 tonnes against 662.3 tonnes in 2015. Investment demand declined by 17.1 per cent to 161.5 tonnes against 194.9 tonnes in 2015.



After three quarters of depressed sales due to introduction of excise duty, jewelers strike and PAN card restrictions, the fourth quarter was marginally up. But demonetisation of high value notes, liquidity crunch and confusion with regard to mode of payment restricted the pent up demand to reflect in the sales.



Demand for gold in Q4 stood at 244 tonnes, up by 3.3 per cent as compared to that of Q4 2015. Jewellery demand was up by 3.5 per cent to 182.2 tonnes against 176 tonnes in Q4 2015 and investment demand was up by 2.8 per cent at 61.8 tonnes.



“India’s gold demand for 2016 fell sharply by 21 per cent to 676 tonnes from 857 tonnes in 2015, though demand in Q4’ 2016 grew by 3 per cent to 244 tonnes, as consumers took advantage of softened gold prices that coincided with Diwali and the wedding season,” said Somasundaram PR, managing director, India, WGC.



However, the WGC does not expect the pent up demand to translate into sales in 2017 either. The trade, which is largely unorganised, will have to adjust itself with the changed scenario arising out of the introduction of goods and services tax. Further, the trade will take time to adapt to the new digitised norms of transactions.



“We anticipate that 2017 will see a demand range of 650-750 tonnes due to the introduction of a goods and services tax coupled with the gradual adaptation to the previous year’s policy changes,” said Somasundaram.



Globally, demand rose 2 per cent in 2016 to 4,309 tonnes. Jewellery demand was down 15 per cent to 2,042 tonnes and investment demand grew by 70 per cent to 1,561 tonnes, highest since 2009. Central bank demand was 384 tonnes, down 33 per cent. However, central banks remained net buyers for the seventh consecutive year.



