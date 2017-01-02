LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Goa polls will mark beginning of BJP's downfall, claims Cong

By PTI Jan 02 2017 , Panaji

Tags: News
Goa Congress chief Luizinho Faleiro today claimed that the forthcoming Goa Assembly polls will mark the beginning of the electoral downfall of BJP in the country and resurgence of his party.

"Congress party is fully attuned to the aspirations and wishes of the people of the state and will respect the same, which is certain to ensure that it (Congress) will secure minimum 25 seats with BJP battling to secure even five (seats)," Faleiro said at a press conference here.

Listing out various failures of the BJP-led government, he said the "forthcoming state Assembly elections will certainly mark the beginning of the electoral downfall of the BJP in the country and will mark the resurgence of a stronger Congress".

"As BJP's own ally MGP has said, the tenure of the BJP led Goa government has regressed the state by ten years," he said, adding that the government has failed to keep up its promises, like formation of land use plan for the state and special status.

Faleiro said the mounting loans and pledging of state securities have hit the roof, putting Goa in a debt trap.

"The government has ensured complete mess on the issue of the Medium of Instruction (MOI) which is a deliberate attempt to polarise society for political gains at the cost of the future of the state and its students," he said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Budget of sorts
    PM Modi’s 50-minute televised speech had something to offer everyone

    Prime minister Narendra Modi turned Santa Claus on New Year's eve, unveiling a pro-poor mini budget, just before the election code of conduct in five

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Year of reckoning

Life’s most impressionable lessons are the ones when you are ...

Anil Dharker

A literary festival with a notable difference

I can claim t­­­o have some connections with Khushwant Singh. ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Big Bang: The miracle of reality

It’s been half a century since the Belgian Catholic priest ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter