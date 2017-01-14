LoginRegister
Goa polls: BJP to announce second list of candidates tomorrow

By PTI Jan 14 2017 , Panaji

Tags: News
The BJP will announce the second list of its candidates for upcoming Goa Legislative Assembly election tomorrow, state party president Vinay Tendulkar said.

"The second and the final lists of candidates would be announced tomorrow in Delhi,” Tendulkar told PTI today claiming that the announcement will clear tickets for 7-8 candidates.

The party had announced its first list of 29 candidates earlier this week which included 18 sitting legislators including Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

Tendulkar said the party will contest polls on its own on 36-37 seats while on the rest, it will support Independent candidates.

The first list which was announced in Delhi had left out three sitting legislators – Vishnu Wagh (St Andre), Ramesh Tawadkar (Canacona) and Anant Shet (Mayem).

While Wagh who remains hospitalised in Mumbai wont be contesting this polls, the party has nominated his brother Ramrao, a professor in Goa University to contest from St Andre constituency, which is largely a Catholic dominated belt. Tawadkar is State Agriculture Minister and Shet is Speaker of Legislative Assembly.

