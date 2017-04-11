Go for home loan now, no further rate cut seen

Existing home loan borrowers linked to base rates are likely to see their EMIs fall this year. However new borrowers, who are linked to MCLR, are unlikely to see any steep reduction in their equated monthly instalments (EMIs). Beginning April, a few major banks — State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Indian Overseas Bank — have announced a cut in their base rates and more banks are likely to follow suit.



So, it is the right time if you are thinking of a home loan as lending rates are at their lowest in six years. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) signalling the end of the monetary easing cycle, the scope for further reduction in lending rates is almost zero.



Banks started offering loans at marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) from April 2016. Prior to that, home loans were pegged at base rates. So, while MCLR at present is 8.5 per cent, the base rate customers are paying 9.5 per cent or even more.



About 67 per cent of the home loans in the system are pegged at base rates.



A top official of a PSB told FC, “While MCLR is depend­a­nt on my incremental co­st, base rate depends on the portfolio cost or my average cost. Because of the substantial increase in deposits post-demonetisation, there was a more favourable impact on MCLR rates, which saw a dr­astic fall. Base rate were be­ing held rightly at the same level. But now the average cost of banks is coming its own, there will be a reduction in base rates.”



Karthik Srinivasan, gro­up head, financial sector ratings at Icra, said, “Since January 2015, RBI cut the repo rate by 175 basis points. Ba­nks reciprocated by cutting MCLR rates by 90-100bps while home loan rates were cut by 50-60bps. But in the last one-year, base rates have been cut by 80-90bps. So there is some more potential for banks to cut base ra­tes but there is limited scope for banks to cut MCLR rates further. New borrowers are getting loans at finer rates.”



“Also, further lending rate reduction will depend on profitability and asset quality focus of a bank,” added Srinivasan.



Last week while announ­c­ing the first bi-monthly mo­n­etary policy for the year, RBI governor Urjit Patel had said there is scope for banks to cut lending rates.



“Banks have reduced len­d­ing rates, although further scope for a more complete transmission of policy imp­u­lses remains, including for small savings and administered rates,” Patel had said.



The Reserve Bank of India left the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent on Thursday.



