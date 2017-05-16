LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Go-Air to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via IPO

By FC Bureau May 16 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: News
With airline business booming, another carrier is going public to raise funds. Wadia Group promoted Go Airlines, which operates services under brand Go-Air, has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Axis Capital to manage its initial public offering (IPO). Go Airlines is likely to raise Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000 crore through issue of fresh shares.

Last time an airline raised funds through IPO was in 2015 when Interglobe Aviation, promoters of Indigo, raised Rs 3,000 crore from the primary market. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, which handled the IndiGo IPO, couldn’t be contacted for further details on the proposed Go-Air offer.

Go-Air launched its operations in November 2005 as a low-fare carrier. The airline operates over 140 daily flights and approximately 975 weekly flights across 23 destinations. In May 2014, Go-Air achieved 81.8 per cent load factor, the second highest in the industry.

Most private Indian airlines are expanding their operations as air traffic has seen very high growth.

Go-Air operates with a fleet of 19 Airbus A320 and three Airbus A320 neo aircraft.

Go-Air is also adding new fuel-efficient aircraft to make the airlines more profitable. Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database, a premier database on primary capital market, said, “The aviation sector is poised for expansion going forward with lot of initiatives taken by the government to improve connectivity. The airline has been in operation for more than 10 years and is a well-established player. Indigo had a good listing earlier in 2015, as long as there is a good pricing of the issue, there will be good response to the public issue.”

In the aviation sector now there is a peer group available with Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways and Spicejet that are listed on the Indian stock exchanges. So far 2017 has been good for the primary market with successful listings of BSE, Avenue Supermarts and recent close of HUDCO.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • The bull’s eye
    This is the season of good cheer if you are an equity market investor

    The current bull phase in Indian equity market is six months older to the current NDA government, which completes three years in power this week.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : FISHING FOR PIOUS PIRANHA

Masters of intrigue and subterfuge, the Indian Princes through linkages ...

M S Swaminathan

Green revolution@50

The green revolution was a transformational event changing our agricultural ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

How to go from discord to accord

It’s a time-honoured dictum that each of us is different ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter