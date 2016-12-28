GNFC, Indian Bank among top gainers in public sector stocks

It has been a mixed year for stocks of central public sector enterprises(CPSE) or PSUs on the bourses in 2016. Most banks were down due to their NPA-related problems and spoiled the tally of PSU gainers in 2016 while oil marketing, oil and gas exploration, metal and mining stocks sparkled with good gains.



Out of 79 listed CPSE stocks, 40 are showing gains in the range of 0.28 per cent to 147.30 per cent year to date while 39 stocks are showing they are in losses in the range of 0.55 per cent to 46.96 per cent during the same period as per data provided by corporate data firm Capitaline.



Banks, which form a major chunk of the PSU stocks, also had a mixed year while oil marketing as well as metal and mining companies performed extremely well.



The top performing oil marketing companies included HPCL (45.60 per cent), Indian Oil Corporation(42.12 per cent), BPCL(34.67 per cent), ONGC (16.96 per cent) NMDC(30.59 per cent), and MOIL (58.66 per cent).



Among the banks those that did well despite NPA-related worries during the first half of the year were Indian Bank (up 75.95 per cent), Vijaya Bank (35.53per cent), and Punjab & Sind bank (17.25 per cent). The heavyweight banks like SBI returned 7.23 per cent while Punjab National Bank gave a negative return of 2.17 per cent and Bank of Baroda gave a negative return of 7.39 per cent. Most of the midsize and smaller PSU bank stocks have given a negative return year to date.



The top CPSE gainers include GNFC (147.30 per cent), Indian Bank (75.95 per cent), Gujarat Alkalies (73.27 per cent), Indraprastha Gas (68.18 per cent), PNB Gilts (62.89 per cent), MOIL (58.66 per cent), Balmer Lawrie (51.55 per cent), HPCL (45.60 per cent), Indian Oil Corporation (42.12 per cent), ITI(38.28 per cent), National Aluminium (35.81 per cent), Vijaya Bank (35.53 per cent), BPCL (34.67 per cent), NMDC (30.59 per cent), Scooters India (28.37 per cent).



The top losers include Dena Bank (-22.14 per cent), Tide Water Oil (-22.36 per cent), Indian Overseas Bank (-22.93 per cent), HMT (-23.87 per cent), IDBI Bank (-26.59 per cent), BEML (-26.93 per cent), UCO Bank (-27.88 per cent), Oriental Bank (-28.18 per cent), Andhra Bank (-29.55 per cent), Andrew Yule & Co (-30.48 per cent), J & K Bank (-30.64 per cent), BHEL (-31.55 per cent), Syndicate Bank (-33.48 per cent), Bharat Immunological (-37.44 per cent), Shipping Corporation of India (-40.03 per cent), and Punjab Communications (-46.96 per cent).



Performance of the big PSU names that form the CPSE ETF were also mixed with ONGC (up 16.96 per cent), Coal India(down 14.63 per cent), Indian Oil Corporation (up 42.12 per cent), GAIL (up 15.75 per cent), Power Finance Corporation (up 14.06 per cent), Rural Electrification Corporation (up 2.99 per cent) per cent, Container Corporation of India (down 21.13 per cent), Bharat Electronics (down 1.86 per cent), Oil India (up10.15 per cent) and Engineers India(21.52 per cent).



