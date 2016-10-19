LoginRegister
Gloster makes aggressive push with safer cables

By Ritwik Mukherjee Oct 18 2016 , Kolkata

Tags: News

The firm has set a target of doubling its turnover to Rs 500 crore by 2020

SK Bangur group-owned Gloster Cables is eyeing a larger slice of the Rs 25,000-crore cable and wire industry pie, a top company official said. As India embraces FRLSH technology — which generates less smoke and toxic gases and is flame-resistant — a major shake-up is expected in the market share of various brands.

Studies indicate that the biggest cause of loss of life during fire accidents is smoke and toxic gases emitted by burning wires. FRLSH wires manufactured by Gloster ensures negligible generation of smoke and toxic gases like halogen, claims Vinay Rathi, director, Gloster Cables.

The firm has set a target of doubling its turnover to Rs 500 crore by 2020 and is expanding its dealers-distributors network across the country. “We are in the process of appointing 200 new distributors/direct dealers as well as 5,000 new retailers/touch points countrywide over the next two to three years. Our immediate expansion blueprint covers West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi NCR. We are also creating additional capacities to help reach our ambitious targets,” said Rathi.

Gloster manfuctures the entire set of wires and cables, ranging from low tension/high tension cables, flexible cables, coaxial cables, instrumentation cables, flat submersible cables and solar cables.

With safety norms becoming more stringent, certain state governments as well as the Centre have already started making use of FRLSH cables mandatory in high rise buildings, hospital and malls. Other states are expected to follow suit. Gloster Cables is keen on cashing in on this.

ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com

