Get ready for euphoria and profit booking

The market was fairly listless last week. It looked like the lull before the storm which would hit Dalal Street on Tuesday, when the market opens after the election results and the holiday for Holi. Call it premonition, while many of us would not have foreseen or forecast the election results, the market was expecting something sharp on Tuesday. The sideways movement over the last five days was an indication of this.



The Sensex gained 113.78 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close the week at 28,946.23 points while the Nifty gained 37 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 8,934.55 points. The big losers were the metal pack with the BSE Metal down 4.81 per cent. Metal stocks saw Vedanta lose 7.19 per cent, Hindalco 5.59 per cent and Tata Steel 5.49 per cent.



In primary market, the Avenue Supermarts IPO was a resounding success with the issue being oversubscribed 104.59 times. The QIB portion was oversubscribed 144.62 times, HNI 277.74 times and retail 7.51 times. This issue has set a record in retail applications, receiving roughly 18.5 lakh applications, over 50 per cent more than the recent record of BSE IPO, which had received 12 lakh applications. The success of the BJP in the state elections and the timing and success of this issue would add wings to the stock’s ensuing rally on Dalal Street.



The BJP victory in Uttar Pradesh can, at the bare minimum, be termed as historic and unprecedented. A more than three-fourths majority is something which not even the most optimistic pollster had predicted. The other notable feature is the AAP drawing a blank in Goa and doing far below expectations in Punjab. Probably all the opposition parties whether they are SP, BSP, Congress or AAP would have to plan their strategies going forward and think whether obstructionist policies alone are enough to win votes.



In parliament, one would see a fully recharged PM leading his party in both the houses and countering the ‘stalling’ tactics of the opposition. With the presidential poll almost in its pocket, it would be able to call the shots and address the house on its terms.



The market would welcome this victory of the ruling party and create new all-time highs for both Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday itself. The all-time high on the Sensex is the 30,024.74 points made intraday on March 4, 2015. The index had closed at 29,380.73 points on that day, from the previous day’s close of 29,593.73 points. On that day, the Nifty had touched an all-time high of 9,119.20 points and closed at 8,922.65 points. The previous close was 8,996.25 points. It may be noted that after hitting new all-time highs the market had slipped into correction.



This time around, it appears that even as you are reading this column the Nifty in Singapore would be trading at a new high as the Indian market is closed on Monday. The difference for a new high the Sensex is a little over a 1,000 points, or about 3.5 per cent, while it is just about 2 per cent for the Nifty. If the indices meet this first target and remain in a mood of euphoria and frenzy for a couple of days, then we may see profit taking by the bulls. One must remember that Tuesday would see fresh buying coupled with frantic short-covering. In the last five days, the market has hardly done anything and therefore it allows people to build positions. This market scenario would be exploited and it would take us through the four-day trading week.



The US Fed would be meeting this week and a rate hike is widely expected. The same is factored in and there would not be much of a reaction to the news. The minutes of the meeting, when released, could give an indication of future rate hikes.



The market might see a couple of days euphoria followed by profit-taking. Then it would settle down to observe the legislative business in parliament. Use the sharp rally to book profit as there would be huge volume and volatility over the next three-four days. There are always better days available to add to the portfolio. Enjoy the new highs as they unfold.



(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research & Investment Services)



