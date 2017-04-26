Get farming income under tax net, says Niti Aayog’s Debroy

As the Modi government looks for new avenues to mobilise tax revenue, Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy on Tuesday made a strong pitch for bringing agriculture sector under the tax net, removing exemptions on personal income tax to increase states’ resources.



Potentially, it is a ticklish issue, as governments have stayed clear of taxing the powerful farmer communities.



As per government data, only 1.5 per cent out of 125 crore Indians pay income tax. The top 0.1 per cent of the population contributes as much as 26 per cent of the income tax revenue.



No surprise, tax revenues contribute just 17.7 per cent of India’s GDP, a figure that is low by comparison with other emerging markets.



Despite such low taxpayers' base, finance minister Arun Jaitley has ruled out taxing farmers. Jaitley told the Parliament last month, “Income from agriculture will not be taxed.”



Meanwhile, prime minister Narendra Modi has promised to double farmers’ incomes by 2022.



Debroy was replying to a question on the sidelines of press conference held by the Aayog to unveil a 3-year action agenda for the government. Significantly, Debroy’s boss, vice chairman Arvind Panagariya, parried further questions on whether to tax India’s 22 crore rural households.



Although most farmers are poor, rich politicians and even Bollywood stars to generate “black” cash from illicit sources have exploited the tax loophole they enjoy.



The effort, Debroy said, would widen the tax base and more funds could be made available for social sector schemes.



“On the personal income tax side, exemption should go... On expanding the base on the personal income tax side, other than elimination of exemptions, is to also tax rural sector, including agriculture income above a certain threshold,” he said.



On the threshold of imposing income tax on rural sector, Debroy said it could be decided after taking into account the average income of either three years or five years. “I don't believe in artificial distinction of rural and urban, so whatever is the threshold on personal income on the urban side, should be the exactly same on rural side.



At best what I can do because it is an agriculture income, instead of using agriculture income for one particular year, what I could do is I average it over a three-year period or maybe over five years period as agriculture income is subject to annual fluctuations, barring that threshold should be the same," he said.



“We support the proposal ... to tax agricultural income provided the government takes steps to improve the income level of the majority of farmers,” said Dharmendra Malik, spokesman of a farmers' union that supports the BJP.



