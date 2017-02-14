Gestamp eyes 20% growth with new Pune plant

Gestamp, a Spanish multinational that designs metal components for the passenger car industry, is eyeing 20 per cent annual growth in India for its hot stamping-based components. The company, which has set up a brand new Rs 260-crore hot stamping factory in Pune, has already got orders to take care of two-thirds of its capacity, though commercial production would begin only in May.



The new facility at Talegaon industrial belt in Pune is the company's third in the country, where it has invested a total of Rs 1,100 crore since it entered India in 2008.



Gestamp’s hot stamping technology can reduce the overall weight of the vehicle by up to 30 per cent, the company claimed.



Hot stamping, it said, is one of the solutions that allow car manufacturers to reduce the weight of the body in white structure, resulting in reduced emissions. In addition, the hot stamping process improves the vehicle's behaviour in case of collision and contributes to passenger safety.



In anticipation of the government’s decision to make frontal and side crash tests mandatory for new vehicles from October 2017 and existing vehicles by October 2019, car makers in the country have begun to beef up safety features.



Gestamp is one of the world's largest providers of parts made by hot stamping, with an industrial model that covers the entire value chain, including press lines and dies manufacturing. Its hot stamping factory in Pune makes lighter and safer metal components for cars.



“We already have orders in hand to supply metal components for Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA), Ford and Tata Motors which will take 70 per cent of our installed capacity at present,” Raman Nanda, country head and president at Gestamp India told Financial Chronicle. The company is also talking with other major Indian and international car brands, he said.



In 2014, car safety became a burning issue, especially after the death of Union rural development minister Gopinath Munde in a road accident in Delhi. The government wants to ensure that car makers offer quality cars, similar to what they sell in developed markets.



The UK-based vehicle-testing agency, Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP), over the last couple of years, has said many Indian cars, including Maruti’s Swift hatchback and Nissan Motor India’s Datsun Go are “unstable” and may increase the “probability of life-threatening injuries”, in case of an accident. The agency gave zero-star adult protection ratings to some of India’s top-selling car models like the Maruti Alto, Tata Motors’ Nano, Volkswagen India’s Polo, Hyundai’s i10 and Ford India’s Figo hatchback.



“The new plant, which has begun to manufacture previous series, is scheduled to begin serial production (commercial production) in May this year,” Nanda said. The specialised metal, with complex shapes and reduced thickness, will be more sensitive to absorb accidental crash energy to save occupants in the car, he explained.



Nanada said while in advanced countries like the USA and European Union 30-40 per cent of the body of the cars came from hot stamping technology, in India it has just started. “We expect it to reach 10-20 per cent over the next 5-10 years in India,” he said.



Nanda said while the stamping business for the passenger industry in the country was growing by 10-12 per cent annually, Gestamp India was growing more than the industry.



He said Gestamp India clocked Rs 1,040 crore in sales revenues in calendar year 2015, a nine-fold increase from Rs 130 crore grossed in 2008.



Nanda said the company is already working with Ford, Volkswagen Skoda, Renault and Nissan in India.



The Indian automotive market is the sixth largest market worldwide. It has experienced, according to IHS, a year-on-year increase in production volume of 8.7 per cent since 2008. This growth is more than double the global growth accumulated during the same period, situated at 3.9 per cent.



