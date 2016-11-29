Germany woos Indian travellers

Germany, which hitherto had been considered a country frequented by the business traveller, is trying to promote itself as an affordable leisure destination for Indian travelers. It has set a target to triple the number of overnight stays by Indians by 2030.



Being a manufacturing and automotive hub, Germany has been receiving more business travellers a few years back. Till 2011, 70 per cent of the Indians who travelled to Germany went for business purposes. In the past five years, Germany has been seeing increasing interest by Indian leisure travelers in exploring the country.



In 2016, leisure occupies for 50 per cent of the travel from India, said Romit Theophilus,director, The German National Tourist Office, India. “Germany is viewed as a value for money destination by Indian travellers. Germany is less expensive in terms of stay, shopping and entertainment. India is now among the top 20 source markets for Germany,” he said.



While a one-night stay in a four-star hotel in Germany costs around Euro 80 to 90, it goes up to Euro 250 – 300 in Switzerland. Germany provides a VAT refund of 19 per cent on all the purchases like clothes, watches or shoes and this has led to an increase in the number of Indians shopping in German cities. Indian travellers are the fourth highest spenders in Germany with an average spend Euro 2,500 for five days, said Theophilus. Germany also has a lot of outlet malls which provide round-the-year discounts.



“Language is no longer a barrier as English can be used for communication and with over 1,600 Indian restaurants, availability of Indian food too is not a problem. The Europa Park in Germany is more affordable than the Disneyland theme park in Paris. Apart from the main cities, now travelers have started exploring more of interior Germany,” he said.



“We are promoting Germany as an affordable leisure destination through roadshows, online channel and mass media. We have been hitherto engaged more in metro cities and now on we are also focusing on tier I, II and III cities,” he said.



