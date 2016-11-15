General sales nosedive: Cait

Demonetisation of high value notes has severely affected retail as well as wholesale trade, the Confederation of All India Traders (Cait) said on Monday.



It urged finance minister Arun Jaitley for remedial measures to intensify adoption of e-payments besides ensuring smooth flow of currency both at the hands of traders and consumers. Business transaction, the trade body claimed, had gone down by 25 per cent compared with regular days before the demonetisation.



“As a consequence of demonetisation of high value notes, markets wore a gloo­my and deserted look. After demonetisation, footfalls in markets have declined considerably,” Cait secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said in a statement.



