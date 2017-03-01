GDP numbers: market watchful

The third quarter GDP numbers may have beaten the analyst prediction but marketmen are not expecting a run-away rally on the back of the GDP figures released on Tuesday.



Though the GDP numbers suggest that economic growth has not collapsed as feared earlier, market analysts are still skeptical about the real economic activity in the country.



“The GDP numbers were better-than-expected but we are not seeing real pick up in economic activity on the ground,” says Deven Choksey, MD, KR Choksey Securities.



The market is unlikely to rally on the back of these numbers and will react based on the corporate numbers and performance, he added.



Experts said there are headwinds to the growth in the form of rising crude oil prices, which will have its adverse effects on current account deficit (CAD) and exchange rate, high cost of funds for corporate and rising non-performing assets (NPAs) in the banking system.



According to analysts, the market is likely to be in the range of 8700-9200 for Nifty in the next 3-6 months as there is no major trigger for a sharp rally.



“We will not see a huge rally because of these numbers. I feel that this data is not fully capturing the impact of demonetisation and with a lag we will see an impact on GDP numbers,” says Andrew Holland CEO Aventus Capital Alternative Strategies.



The Indian market has rallied over the past month as the third quarter corporate earnings for most of the sectors beating expectations. While demonetisation impact on consumer-facing companies was significant, contrary to expectations, the effect on consumer discretionary was lower than expected. Out of the 13 major sectors, six saw positive earnings surprises, three were in line, and four surprised negatively.



