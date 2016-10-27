Gavaskar named 'Stroke Ambassador for India'

Former Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has been named as the 'Stroke Ambassador for India'.



The announcement was made at the inaugural function of 10th World Stroke Congress (WSC) here last night by Indian Stroke Association which is hosting the event along with World Stroke Organisation, a World Health Organisation-affiliated NGO dedicated to the global fight against stroke.



In his video message played for delegates, the Little Master said, "In my cricketing career spanning for many years I was looking for strokes to score more runs. But, as I grow up and get old, there is one stroke I am afraid of, and it may disable me or finish my innings. That is the brain stroke."



He is happy to be 'Stroke Ambassador for India' to create awareness that strokes are treatable. "Stroke is a leading cause of disability and death worldwide. Stroke affects young people in India during their productive period of life. Let us conquer stroke," said Gavaskar.



World Stroke Day is observed every year on October 29. WSC, organised once in two years, is being held in India for the first time. According to Jeyaraj Pandian, WSC co-chair from India, 1.7 million new stroke cases occur in India every year.



"It affects young people in India during their productive period of life. Stroke care infrastructure is developed mainly in private hospitals with most of the public hospitals being ill-equipped to treat stroke patients,"



