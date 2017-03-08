Gas prices may jump 10% from April 1

Domestic gas prices may see a marginal 10 per cent increase from April 1.



It could help to relieve some pressure on gas producing companies such as ONGC and Oil India Ltd (OIL), which have faced pricing pressure from both oil and gas segments with gas rates going below the cost of production and crude oil realisation falling sharply due to sluggish global oil prices.



But the increase in gas prices would raise input cost for consuming sectors and may translate into higher retail prices for compressed natural gas (CNG) used by automobiles and piped natural gas (PNG) supplied to households.



It would also mean higher feedstock cost for power generation and manufacturing of fertilisers.



Sources in the government said that price of domestic gas could increase to about $2.75 /mmBtu (metric million British thermal units) from current levels of $2.5 /mmBtu under the gas pricing formula that became effective from November 21, 2014.



The announcement could be made later this month. The new price would become effective from April 1, as the current charge is valid till March 31, 2017. It has been decided to revise gas prices bi-annually and the last revision took place on October 1, 2016 when they were cut by 18 per cent to $ 2.5 per mmBtu from $ 3.06.



This was the fourth six-monthly reduction and an increase in gas prices from April would be the first such hike after a gap of almost two years.



There are expectations that gas price may further go up 10 per cent in the second half of FY18 owing to firming up of global prices in wake of OPEC announced production cuts.



Gas price was revised from $4.2/mmBtU to $5.6/mmBtu (both values on net calorific value basis) with effect from November 2014 when the government first approved a modified Rangarajan committee formula. Under this, it was decided that gas prices will be determined based on volume weighted prices prevailing in North America (USA, Mexico and Canada), European Union, former Soviet Union countries (excluding Russia) and Russia, with reference sources identified for prices.



The new formula did away with linkages with LNG prices, which was the most contentious parameter in the previous formula, which could have doubled domestic gas prices to $ 8.4 /mmBtu then.



Under the applicable formula, the price and volume data used for calculation of the gas price shall be the trailing four quarters data with one-quarter lag. So the January –December pricing and consumption data would be used to determine new gas price from April. “The price of gas in all the reference markets have rise moderately after a free fall in FY 16 and first half of FY17. This should translate into higher gas prices now. But a final decision would be taken by the government only when the revision become due,” said an official source.



The higher gas price could bring much needed relief for upstream oil majors ONGC and OIL. But the companies feel that prices should go up further for production to become remunerative. Together these firms account for 70 per cent of India’s total gas production.



