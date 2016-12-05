Gaping holes in IDS-2016 raise eyebrows, I-T groundwork patchy

The Income Tax Declaration Scheme (IDS-2016) is getting murkier by the day. In what seems to be challenging the veracity of tax department’s tally of black money declared under the much-hyped IDS-2016, the Centre on Sunday said it had rejected two disclosures — Rs 13,860 crore by Ahmedabad-based Mahesh Kumar Champaklal Shah and Rs 200,000 crore by a Mumbai family after finding them dubious in nature.



Former finance minister P Chidambaram took a jibe at the government’s black money scheme and wrote on the micro-blogging site Twitter, “There is a Rs 13,860 crore hole in the Rs 65,000 crore IDS! How many more holes?”



The government had on October 1 announced that as many as 64,275 declarants had admitted Rs 65,250 crore in ill-gotten wealth under the voluntary income disclosure scheme.



“Among the declarations received, there were two sets of declarations of high value, which were not taken on record because they were found to be suspicious in nature being filed by persons of small means,” a finance ministry statement said. The tax department has launched enquiries against these declarants to determine the intention behind their false declarations.



A government source said that the two disclosures, which have now been rejected, were not included in the total disclosed amount as there was apprehension that it could be a fraud. “Had the government then announced these two disclosures only to later drastically revise the figure downward, it could have been a very embarrassing situation. Therefore, it was decided that an announcement regarding this would be made only after the tax department was absolutely sure,” the source said.



A tax law expert, however, wondered how the government knew that the two disclosures were suspicious, even without a preliminary enquiry into them. “There could be other disclosures too where tax department may not find any substance. But it can be established only after an enquiry is conducted,” he said.



Last month, a filing made under IDS by a Hyderabad-based person claiming Rs 10,000 crore in illicit wealth, reportedly turned out to be a hoax when tax authorities were unable to find even Rs 1 crore with him.



An email query on November 20 on the issue failed to get a response from central board of direct taxes (CBDT), the apex body that controls the income tax (IT) department.



Meanwhile, the tax department has revised black money amount disclosed under the IDS to Rs 67,382 crore, a little over 3 per cent over the earlier estimate. As many as 71,726 declarants have disclosed their illicit wealth in the four-month-long window under the IDS.



With black money holders required to pay 45 per cent of the declared amount as tax, surcharge and penalty, the government is expected to fetch Rs 30,321 crore as direct tax revenue. “After final reconciliation, the revised figure of actual declarations received and taken on record was Rs 67,382 crore, which had been made by 71,726 declarants,” the finance ministry said.



