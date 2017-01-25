Gallantry medals for surgical strike heroes

Major Mohit Suri, Indian army’s para commando, who was part of the surgical strikes across Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) last September, has been awarded with the second-highest peacetime bravery medal Kirti Chakra.



All the 22 soldiers who took part in the surgical strikes have been awarded with gallantry awards. These include commanding officers of 4 Para and 9 Para Special forces regiment who planned the operation. The two colonels –Harpreet Sandhu and Kapil Yadav -- have been awarded Yudh Sea Medal for distinguished wartime services while 14 others who were part of the execution of the operation have been decorated with sena medal.



The surgical strike was carried out on the night of September 29 to avenge the killing of 19 Indian soldiers in a cross border raid by terrorists backed by Pakistan army in Uri. Director General of Military Operation (DGMO) made the surgical strike public in a dramatic press briefing.



This was the first time when India publicly announced that it had carried out attacks on the terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC). After destroying the terrorist launch pads, all the Indian army soldiers returned without suffering any casualty. The operation was hailed as a success as it was carried out with utmost precision.



The Indian army commandos had trekked across into PoK and inflicted heavy damage causing several casualties. Pakistan had initially denied that such an attack took place but reports from local sources confirmed widespread damage caused by the Indian commandos in the surprise raid.



Mohit Suri, who belongs to 4 Para, played a crucial role in the operation for which he was warded the gallantry award. Along with Mohit Suri, havaldar Prem Bahadur Resmi Magar received Kirti Chakra (posthumously). Prem Bahadur belonged to Gorkha Rifles.



Eastern army commander Praveen Bakshi and southern army commander PM Hariz, who were superceded by general Bipin Rawat to become army chief have been awarded Param Vishisht Sewa medal.



Ten army personnel got Shaurya Chakra (one posthumously) and 94 got Sena Medal (gallantry). There was no Ashok Chakra – the highest gallantry award – winner this year.



