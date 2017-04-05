Fynd to sell Hush Puppies, Power online

Fynd, a unique fashion e-commerce portal, which brings the latest in-store fashion online, has now teamed up with Bata, India’s largest footwear retailer, to sell power brands like Hush Puppies, Power online. Fynd will eventually make available other strong brands like Mocassino, Ambassador, Scholl, Marie Clarie, Wein Brenner, Northstar, Naturaliser, Sun Shine and Sandak, top company officials said.



“Bata, the originally European footwear major, is India’s largest and most trusted footwear and accessories brand. The alliance will certainly help users who swear by Bata’s brand value to buy their favourite shoes conveniently through our portal. Some other world renow-ned brands will also be available on Fynd further enhancing our value proposition. From contemporary, sophisticated and comfortable footwear to shoes that are running the high streets of footwear fashion, Fynd offers it all,” said Harsh Shah, co-founder, Fynd.



Co-founded by Farooq Adam, Harsh Shah, and Sreeraman MG, the Mumbai-based O2O company directly sources products across various categories including clothing, footwear, jewellery and accessories, from the most prominent brands in the country. The company hopes to continue to showcase the latest in-store inventories online much before any other e-commerce player and to be able to optimise delivery time by sourcing products from the outlets nearest to the customer. Fynd’s integrated system allows for speedy delivery within four to six hours, and that too with a complete assurance of product quality, said Shah.



He said, “Often, finding the right pair of footwear that completes an outfit becomes a tricky affair. Also, people are apprehensive of buying footwear from e-commerce portals as neither the material, size nor the brand is familiar. We therefore thought of getting Bata on board, to completely obviate the scope for these kinds of apprehensions. The association will also ensure that every customer would get sports, comfortable yet stylish footwear patterns with ease.”



“Bata has always been the leading and trusted footwear and accessories brand in India. Our omni-channel presence makes it easy for consumers to buy footwear online, anytime, anywhere. We are now speaking the language of the youth and Bata’s association with Fynd is another step towards a strong online presence, said Rajeev Gopalakrisnan, president, South Asia, Bata (emerging markets).



