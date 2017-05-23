Funding worries cloud infra projects

India has planned to spend over Rs 25 lakh crore over the next five years to build infrastructure like roads and highways and ports to facilitate the movement of goods and help the domestic industry bring down its logistical costs. The underlying objective is to make Indian industry globally competitive and step up exports.



However, financial constraints, if not eased in time, could spoil the government’s infrastructure development plans.



Most banks are reeling under bad loans and unable to step up lending. Foreign money is the only credible option for infrastructure developers looking to finance projects. However, overseas investors seem to have their own reservations about putting money in the Indian infrastructure sector.



For example, the government launched a Rs 40,000 crore-National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) in 2014 to ease funding for infrastructure projects. It has put Rs 20,000 crore in the fund and is looking for the balance amount from long-term investors like sovereign wealth and pension funds.



But no investor has put money in the fund so far. Sources said investors are putting stringent conditions for participating in the NIIF.



Analysts said overseas investors appear wary of contractual terms in the infrastructure sector, which unfairly distribute risks to developers. What has also made foreign investors cautious is government’s failure in the past to honour public-private partnership contracts in the face of judicial activism, as happened in case of coal block and spectrum allocation.



India’s poor sovereign credit rating is also not helping the matter for companies that want to raise financial resources from the international market. Leading global credit rating agencies like S&P, Moody’s and Fitch have maintained the lowest investment grade rating on the country.



The lower a country’s sovereign rating, the higher is the cost of mobilising resources. Higher costs in turn hurt commercial viability of projects. States have a big role to play in infrastructure development.



However, they lack financial heft to undertake mega projects. With domestic sources of finance drying up, they are banking on overseas investment to fund big projects. According to global consultancy firm PwC, strong state government support and improvement in credit rating will be crucial for attracting foreign capital in infrastructure development. Manish Agarwal of PwC India said: "The country's credit rating remains a key challenge to attract foreign investors, even though infrastructure funds have significant amounts of dry powder. Therefore, all steps to improve the macro parameters will have a significant impact on Indian infrastructure".



Meanwhile, infrastructure companies are pinning infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), an investment vehicle that can be used to attract private investment in infrastructure, thereby helping to relieve the burden on financial institutions. InvITs will help to finance, develop and manage infrastructure that drives growth and Productivity, says PwC.



According India Rating and Research, the first four InvITs which are likely to hit the primary markets this fiscal could reduce the overall debt of sponsor groups by close to Rs 13,000 crore; thereby providing cash flow relief to the beleaguered infrastructure sector.



InvITs will enable infrastructure developers to deleverage their balance sheets and refinance remaining debt at lower costs, the rating agency added.



"The government is trying to improve the financial climate. Some measures have definitely yielded positive results and have already started showing up while there are still a lot many initiatives which have not shown up results but probably what one can construe is that things are moving in right direction," said Sandeep Upadhyay MD & CEO, investment banking, at Centrum Infrastructure Advisory.



