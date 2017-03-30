LoginRegister
Fund flows shore up rupee to 17-mth high of 64.86

By Falaknaaz Syed Mar 30 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: News

Nearly $5.3 billion has entered equity market since January

Buoyed steady flow of liquidity from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), the rupee on Wednesday rose to a fresh 17-month high of 64.86 against dollar -- a level last seen on October 23, 2015.

Forex experts, however, feel the rally in rupee could be short-lived and they expect the domestic unit to return to 68-69 levels by December.

The rupee reached higher levels post a prudent budget from the government, muted impact of demonetisation on GDP estimates and a historic mandate in Uttar Pradesh for the ruling BJP. The rupee has been rallying since January and was trading at around 67.90 in the beginning of January. It has risen as much as 4.4 per cent against the dollar so far in 2017.

The local currency on Wed­nesday opened at 65.10 to a dollar and touched 64.86 intraday. It closed at 64.91, up 14 paise from Mo­n­day’s close of 65.05. Money markets were closed on Tue­s­day on account of Gudi Padva.

According to Care Ratings, “Since January nearly $5.3 billion has entered the equity market, which has also been reflected in the movement in the stock indices. FPI flows into debt segment have also been positive in March and it remains to be seen if this is sustained over the next few months.”

Rakesh Tarway, head of research, Reliance Securities, said, “The rupee appreciation is mainly attributed to the government’s stance to contain fiscal deficit and RBI’s change in monetary policy stance from accommodative to neutral.”

The macroeconomic fundamentals for India remain stable, forex reserves are high, the current account de­ficit and fiscal deficit are contained and the Indian exports are diversified.

“In the last few years, exports have been driven more by value and less by price changes. But depreciation in real effective exchange rate will further boost the exports growth. RBI has limited ability to intervene because of banking liquidity surplus. But as the liquidity situation normalises and CPI inflation surprises positively, we believe there is room for RBI to intervene in the currency market,” said Sahil Kapoor, chief market strategist at Edelweiss Broking.

“The recent move in rupee is partly frothy and may fade. Narrowing inflation differential will be reversed as favourable base effects for India will wade off. We believe the rupee will depreciate to 68-69 range by December 2017. Global political risks and strengthening of the dollar could be key factors affecting the dollar-rupee,” added Kapoor.

