Front-runners in post election sweepstakes

Widely believed to be the front-runner in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP’s biggest challenge will be to hunt for a chief minister. The party had contested the elections in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but there are several leaders in contention for the top job.



Going by the past trend, the BJP might go in for low-profile leader defying the caste and regional arithmetic to lead the legislative party in Lucknow as the party did in Haryana by appointing non-Jat Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister.



Even as the results are set to be declared, a handful of leaders have emerged as probable chief ministerial candidates in the state.



Lucknow mayor Dinesh Sharma, who is also the national vice-president of the BJP, is among the leading contenders for chief ministership. The low-profile Sharma is an academic – he is professor of commerce in Lucknow University. He is a Brahmin, a caste that appears to have voted for the BJP in these elections.



If the BJP wins the Uttar Pradesh elections, the stature of its state unit president Keshav Prasad Maurya will go up. Maurya, who won from the Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2014, is an OBC and has the backing of the RSS. He took active part in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Age is on his side. Maurya is 47 and has a pro-Hindutva image.



The name of union minister Manoj Sinha has also emerged among the contenders. Sinha represents Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency. Belonging to the Kayasth community, Sinha holds a B.Tech and M.Tech degree in civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, BHU. His educational background and qualifications give him the perfect pitch to be among the front runners for the post.



If the party decides to go in for a hardline Hindutva face, Yogi Adityanath is the tallest leader in the state. Adityanath represents Gorakhpur constituency in Lok Sabha and is a mahant of the Gorakhnath Muth. The fiery leader has won five successive Lok Sabha elections from Gorakhpur making him a formidable candidate for the chief ministerial post. Among the negatives, he has been booked for rioting and has been controversial due to his firebrand politics.



If the BJP wins, it will be because of the consolidation of Hindu votes due to polarisation. The party is also expected to get a major support from non-Yadav OBCs and the forward castes in equal measure. Barring jats and some dalit communities, the BJP’s support base seems to have expanded to across the communities. This helped the party to sweep the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 winning 71 out of 80 seats.



In selecting chief ministerial candidates, the party will have to do a balancing act to placate its various voting pockets. Barring Assam, the party did not fare well where it projected a chief ministerial face.



BJP victory, should it happen, will be credited to Prime Minister Modi who led from the front and campaigned extensively throughout the state.



Meanwhile, if the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance wins, then the choice of chief minister is easy. The alliance had already announced Akhilesh Yadav to be the chief minister.



If BSP wins then the chief minister will be party supremo Mayawati.



