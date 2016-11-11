The Frenchman Behind The Famed Red Sole

Christian Louboutin needs no introduction, his signature shiny, red-lacquered soles are coveted across the globe.



He may have got his flamboyant style from working in a cabaret where he assisted entertainers backstage, but Louboutin’s love for shoes started in his teenage years. Not one for studies, he dropped out of formal education and received some training like drawing and the decorative arts at the Académie d'Art Roederer. His design philosophy is rebellious, sexy and risqué and his empowering creations are prized possessions for women across cultures. The designer believes, he needs to "make a woman look sexy, beautiful, to make her legs look as long as [he] can," boosting their confidence and style.



They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, but Louboutin doesn’t think so. His red sole is trademarked in several countries and he does not hesitate to take those who he feels are infringing on his copyright to task.



