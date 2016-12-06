French firm to triple headcount to tap Indian auto industry

The euro 20.7 billion French Faurecia, the world’s sixth largest automotive equipment supplier, listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange, is tripling its engineering head count to about 2,000 by 2020 to be ready to tap the maturing Indian automotive industry.



“Indian is a big country, it is a big growing market for us. But it is not mature enough for us yet. But we want to be ready as it gets mature year by year and that is why we are investing and expanding our business in India,” Patrick Koller (in pic), chief executive officer at Faurecia told Financial Chronicle. At present, it has employed 650 engineers to cater to the Indian as well as its global market.



Koller said his company was “profitable” in the country and it was targeting to take the sales revenues to euro 200-300 million by 2020 to achieve 1 per cent of the parent company’s total turnover of euro 25 billion by 2020. Since it opened its most advanced TechCentre in Pune for automotive interior systems, and automotive seating with an investment of Rs 110 crore in 2012, it has invested an additional Rs 30 crore in its Indian operations.



In India it has three business verticals such as emission control technologies, automotive seating and interior systems catering domestic and international auto players. It has two R&D centres based in Pune and Bangalore and seven production facilities in Pune, Manesar, Chennai, Bangalore, and Sanand in Gujarat employing over 2,000 staff.



India is Asia's third biggest car market as well as third largest exporter of passenger cars. In India, Faurecia serves auto makers such as FCA, Renault-Nissan, Isuzu, Ford, Hyundai, Maruti-Suzuki, Tata, Toyota, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, among others.



