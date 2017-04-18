FRBM panel suggests... Glide path to reduce fiscal deficit to 2.5 pc in 5 yrs

The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Manag-ement (FRBM) panel set up under former revenue secretary N.K. Singh has suggested a glide path for the government to bring down its fiscal deficit to 2.5 per cent by 2022-23 while reducing debt-to-GDP ratio and revenue deficit to 38.7 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively.



It has recommended bringing down bring general government debt-to-GDP ratio to 60 per cent by 2022-23 in a move towards fiscal prudence. Within the specified ceiling, the centre will have to limit its debt-to-GDP ratio to 40 per cent while 20 per cent cap has been recommended for states.



Even as it made the suggestions, the FRBM review committee, as it is known, has said that the existing FRBM Act be replaced with a new Debt and Fiscal Responsibility Act.



Members



The committee was set up by the government in May 2016 to review the experience of the FRBM Act of 2003 and suggest the way forward, keeping in view the broad objective of fiscal consolidation and prudence and the changes required in the context of the uncertainty and volatility in the global economy. Reserve Bank Urjit Patel, chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, former finance secretary Sumit Bose and Rathin Roy, director, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), were members on the panel.



The committee has pushed for adopting fiscal deficit as the key operational target consistent with achieving the medium-term debt ceiling.



As per the glide path suggested, the government will have to limit fiscal deficit to 3.0 per cent in FY18-FY20, 2.8 per cent in FY21, 2.6 per cent in FY22, and 2.5 per cent in FY23.



It has said that revenue deficit to GDP ratio be steadily brought down by 0.25 percentage points each year consistent with the roadmap of 2.3 per cent in FY17, 2.05 per cent in FY18, 1.8 per cent in FY19, 1.55 per cent in FY20, 1.30 per cent in FY21, 1.05 per cent in FY22, and 0.8 per cent in FY23.



An independent fiscal council, which according to it would review the government’s fiscal performance is needed and it believes that a transparent and predictable policy framework is one that is rule-based.



“Central to a credible framework is the concept of an anchor. An anchor ties down the final goal of policy, and the expectations of economic agents adjust accordingly. By acting as a constraint on policy discretion, an anchor disincentivises time inconsistency, including due to pressures from interest groups,” the panel said.



It further said, “There are four key economic arguments that form the basis for moving to debt. First, the standard government solvency constraint suggests debt to be the ultimate objective of fiscal policy. Second, there was broad consensus that a debt ceiling combined with fiscal deficit as an operational target can jointly provide a robust fiscal framework for India. Third, India, with a public debt close to 70 per cent of GDP, currently stands out as among the most indebted countries amongst the relevant peer group of emerging markets. Finally, public debt exemplifies an important factor in the assessments of rating agencies.”



In addition to these economic arguments, the panel has argued, that “debt”, and “debt repayments” are concepts that can be communicated easily to the public, and are also embedded in the psyche of the ordinary citizen. Emphasising the significance of fiscal prudence, the committee pointed out that an unsustainable fiscal deficit was an indisputable cause of the Balance of Payment (BoP) crisis in 1991. India witnessed macroeconomic instability and “taper tantrum” crisis of 2013 due to its failure to adhere to the envisaged path of fiscal consolidation in the wake of 2008 global financial crisis, it said.



India’s growing financial integration with the world economy has also necessitated a review of the existing FRBM framework. Capital flows have increased dramatically over the last five decades (gross capital flows increased 81 times since 1970); but the real takeoff happened since the early 2000s. In particular, portfolio flows have increased sharply.



Investment caps



Although there still exists separate investment caps on sub-accounts of foreign institutional investors (FIIs), foreign holdings in government and corporate bonds currently stand at $ 22.5 billion and $ 23.7 billion, respectively (compared to, for example, $ 8.5 billion and $ 15 billion in 2011).



Increased international financial integration has coincided with domestic financial sector reforms. Policy induced frictions, for example, on account of the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) imposed on banks to hold a minimum fraction of their deposits in the form of government bonds, have also come down from 30 per cent in the late 1990s to 21.5 per cent recently, the report said.



In fact, the de facto SLR requirement is even lower at 11.5 per cent. This is because 11 per cent of the total investment in SLR securities can be included in the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) envisaged as a form of prudential regulation under Basel III, and are therefore no longer captive.



This has direct and important implications for the fiscal framework, as the extent of automatic financing of high fiscal deficits by banks through financial repression has reduced, and is likely to decline further in the future, and intensify the challenges on the fiscal front going forward, the report said.



