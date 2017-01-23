FRBM panel’s prescription suits govt plan to up spending

The NK Singh-led fiscal responsibility and budget ma­n­agement (FRBM) panel might come to the rescue of the Narendra Modi governm­ent, which is looking to step up public spending to counter economic slowdo­wn, triggered by demonetisation, but is constrained by the exigency to honour fiscal commitments. Singh is a former revenue secretary.



Sources said the panel has favoured a fiscal band over fixed target to allow sc­o­pe for the government to pursue counter-cyclical economic policies. The panel’s suggestions would ha­ve a significant bearing on the government’s expendit­ure plans in 2017-18.



Under the revised mediu­m-term fiscal consolidat­ion roadmap outlined by fin­ance minister Arun Jaitley in the budget for 2015-16, the Centre is required to set fiscal deficit target for FY18 at 3 per cent of GDP, lower than 3.5 per cent in FY17.



But the government is under pressure to jack up spending to support the economic growth, which is showing signs of slowdown post-money recall.



The IMF has cut its initial growth forecast by 1 percentage to 6.6 per cent. The World Bank and the Asian Development Bank too have lowered their estimates on India’s growth for FY17.



“If the fiscal deficit target is set at 3 per cent, it would not leave any room for the go­v­ernment to jack up spen­ding. But with FRBM panel looking favourably at the idea of a fiscal band, the government might find enough headroom to raise spending to boost growth and create jobs,” sources said.



The proposed shift to the band will also provide a big relief to states who have been complaining of the lack of fiscal headroom due to the restrictive nature of FRBM. States have been complaining that they cannot borrow without the Centre’s permission and so have to stick to the target but the Centre has not been so strict in adherence to the FRBM target.



Rating agencies have identified India’s high fiscal deficit as a key constraint to sovereign rating upgrade. So it would be interesting to see how the government convinces rating agencies about the merit of the fiscal band if it decides to adopt that.



The Centre’s deficit declined initially from 3.9 per cent of GDP in 2004-05 to 3.1 per cent in 2007-08 (inc­l­uding unpaid subsidy bills), but in 2008-09, it exploded to 6 per cent of GDP (8 per cent, if unpaid subsidy bills are included). Ex-finance and revenue secretary Sumit Bose, CEA Arvind Subramanian, depu­ty RBI governor Viral V Ach­arya and Rathin Roy, NIPFP director are members of the panel.



