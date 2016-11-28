FPIs pull out $5 billion as MFs pump in Rs 10,000 cr this month

FC Bureau



Mumbai



Foreign investors have pulled out close to $5 billion from the capital markets this month so far amidconcerns over the impact of demonetisation coupled with fears of rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.



At the same time, mutual fund managers have pumped in close to Rs 10,000 crore in equities, making use of the weakness in the stock market.



Net withdrawal by FPIs from equities stood at Rs 15,763 crore during November 1-25, while the same from the debt market was Rs 16,154 crore during the period under review, translating into total outflow of Rs 31,917 crore ($4.7 billion), according to exchange data.



Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows come following withdrawal of more than Rs 10,306 crore on net basis from the capital markets (equity and debt) last month. Prior to that, the equity market had witnessed inflows of over Rs 20,000 crore.



This year so far, FPIs have invested a net sum of Rs 37,146 crore in stocks while they pulled out Rs 13,278 crore from the debt market, resulting in combined net inflow of Rs 23,868 crore.



Domestic cash crunch following demonetisation drive to curb black money sparked intense selling pressure.



"The pull out by FPIs started in October 2016, on uncertainty over US election results and was felt across emerging markets.



"This was further exasperated in November due to several factors, the uncertainty over US ties with the emerging markets, post-Trump victory, the near term impact on corporate earnings, and economic growth from demonetisation in the near term and impact of GST on companies' near term cash flows," said Vidya Bala, COO and head of mutual fund research at FundsIndia.Com.



"In the debt market, FPIs have been net sellers in seven out of 11 months thus far. The rally in the Indian government securities and the decreasing spread between US interest rates and India could be a reason; FPIs book profits in the gilt rally in India," she added.



As the MF fund managers stay positive, the total fund mobilisation reached Rs 31,018 crore in the stock markets during the current financial year (2016-17).



Industry insiders attributed the latest inflow to aggressive buying by fund managers on account of sharp plunge in equity markets. Generally, fund managers step up their buying trend whenever equity markets undergo a sharp correction.



According to the data released by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), mutual fund managers invested a net sum of Rs 9,900 crore this month (till November 23).



Fund managers expect the market volatility to continue and they will invest at lower prices.



This comes following an inflow of Rs 8,106 crore in October. They invested Rs 3,841 crore in September and Rs 2,717 crore in August. Prior to that, they had pulled out Rs 120 crore from markets in the preceding two months (June-July). They had infused Rs 7,149 crore in equities in May while they withdrew Rs 575 crore in April.



"Such inflows are possible only when retail investors have participated in large numbers by investing in equity funds, viewing the weakness as opportunity. In other words, retail investors have reposed faith. Traditionally too, domestic investors have been net buyers when FPIs have sold and the same phenomenon is playing out now," said Vidya Bala head of mutual fund research at FundsIn­dia.com.



