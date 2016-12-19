Forex traders hit by note ban

Restrictions on currency conversion and withdrawals have made foreign tourists wary of travelling across the length and breadth of the country. Bookings for leisure travel, especially those for smaller cities and tourist destinations, have taken a beating, while forex trading companies are witnessing significant reduction in transactions.



As part of the demonetisation, government has brought in restrictions on the quantum of foreign currency one can convert. A foreigner can convert only up to $70 or about Rs 5,000 in a week. The withdrawals from ATMs too have been restricted to Rs 2,500. This has led to a drastic fall in forex transactions.



“Almost two-third of our business has been wiped out. We used to do 15 to 20 transaction of ticket sizes ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh a day. Now we do around 10 transactions capped at Rs 5,000 and the total transaction value in a day does not go beyond Rs 50,000,” said Gurpreet Singh Narang, co-founder and chief operating officer, CurrencyKart.



Himanshu Periwal, vice president, Growth of Ixigo, offline bookings for leisure travel has been hit by around 30 per cent and online bookings by 10 per cent. Offline booking accounts for 45 per cent of the total leisure travel in India. Moreover, these leisure travelers prefer to go to metros and tier I cities, where there are facilities to convert currency and withdraw money from ATMs.



