LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

Foreign tourist arrivals in Jan-Jul up 10% at 49 lakh

By PTI Sep 16 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Foreign tourist arrivals during the January-July period grew by 10 per cent to 49.22 lakh on account of initiatives taken by the government including e-tourist visas.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) also said that FDI equity inflow increased by 72 per cent in 2015-16.

"Foreign tourist arrivals during the period January-July, 2016 grew by 10 per cent for comparable time periods in 2015. The country witnessed a 11.63 per cent growth in the number of domestic tourist visits," it said.

Foreign exchange earnings from tourism (in rupee terms), which grew by 9.5 per cent in 2015, jumped 15 per cent in 2016 for comparable periods (January-July), the DIPP's achievements report of the sector said. The sector is one of the thrust segment under the 'Make in India' campaign.

It said the government has undertaken various initiatives through policy interventions and by enabling infrastructure development to make 'Incredible India' a "must revisit, must experience" destination.

As a result of the initiatives, the sector has registered a phenomenal growth in domestic tourism, foreign tourist arrivals, foreign exchange earnings and employment opportunities, it added.

Listing out major initiatives undertaken in tourism and hospitality sector, it said visa process for citizens of 150 countries have become less cumbersome with e-Tourist visas, the facility which has been made available at 16 key airports.

The percentage shares of top 10 source countries availing this e-visa facilities during June are the US, the UK, China, Australia and France.

"There has been a 218.9 per cent growth in tourists arrival on e-tourist visa in June... During January-July, a total of 5.4 lakh tourists arrived on e-tourist visa as compared to 1.47 lakh during January-July 2015," it said adding at present on an average 3,500 such visas are being granted daily to foreign nationals.

Number of foreign travelers for medical treatment have also increased, it said adding 96,856 medical visas were issued during January to June.

About investments, it said in the last two years, tourism and hospitality sector has received $2.10 billion FDI.

It said Samhi Hotels has received a total investment of $126.78 million from leading investors like Goldman Sachs ($65.6 million) and International Finance Corporation ($19.03 million).

The firm will use the money to grow its portfolio to about 30 to 35 properties.

APG Strategic Real Estate has invested in Lemon Tree Hotels; Softbank Group International Ltd has invested $57.54 million in Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd, it said.

It also said that Emerald City has invested $29.04 million in TATA Starbucks; Make My Trip has invested $25.05 million in Make My Trip India.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

fat-fashion-show170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Least resistance
    If land is impossible to acquire, investment will fly out of India

    For a farmer, his land is dear and precious to him.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Roopen Roy

Why do startups succeed and fail

In his book Letters from Russia, Rabindranath Tagore had famously ...

Zehra Naqvi

An absurd reality

Communication isn’t unique to humans. All life forms find ways ...

Dharmendra Khandal

Snakes are revered to be exploited

Last week, I visited a snake god temple at Gogaji ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter