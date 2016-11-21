Foreign investors remain wary of contractual risks

The Narendra Modi gove­rnment may have taken bold measures to restore con­fidence of private players in the public-private partnership (PPP) model but foreign investors are still hesitant to risk money on greenfield projects as they see contractual risks unrealistically distributed, says a senior infrastructure funding expert of a global consultancy firm.



Investors’ confidence in India’s PPP model was badly shaken during the UPA regime when private developers were prevented from collecting toll in violation of contracts. The government failed to honour its commitment in the face of judicial intervention or for fear of public backlash.



A number of roads, highway projects got stuck in dispute while others stalled because of developers’ inability to raise funding.



After coming into power, the NDA government has introduced key changes in the PPP model to make it more investor-friendly. But foreign investors are still not comfortable with contractual risks that they are asked to bear for developing PPP infrastructure projects.



“There is nervousness among foreign players about investing in India’s greenfield projects,” Nick Prior, global leader, infrastructure and global projects, Deloitte, who was in India, recently, told Financial Chronicle. “The private sector can take risk, which it can control but it can’t be responsible for risks outside their control. There has to be a right balance of risks,” he said.



Prior cited the risk of change in regulations, which are beyond private players’ control and so they can’t be expected to take on.



As per an official estimate, India needs over $450 billion to fund infrastructure projects over the next three years. Of this, $75 billion would be needed to build roads, highways and ports.



The government has launched Rs 40,000 crore National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to ensure cheaper availability of fund to finance infrastructure development. While the government will contribute half of the money, the balance has to be solicited from long-term investors like pension and sovereign wealth funds.



Prior said India is seen as an attractive place but reality is very different. “There is no shortage of fund. There are many investors who have lot of money but don’t have many investment opportunities. India is the place where they would be confident of investing but there has to be a right balance of risks,” he said. He, however, added that foreign investors are keen to participate in viable brownfield (operational) projects. “Investors are looking for those projects that are successful and where construction risk has gone away. If they can see there is reasonable evidence of traffic flow, they would invest,” Prior said.



