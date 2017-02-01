Foreign fund outflow not India-specific, says Survey

Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) / Foreign Institutional Investments (FII) outflow last year was not an India-specific phenomenon as most emerging markets witnessed a pullout due to higher returns in advanced economies.



Playing down sell-off in Indian markets by foreign funds, the Economic Survey said “the FPI/ FII outflow was not a phenomenon associated with Indian markets alone as FPIs pulled out of most EMEs (emerging market economies) in a big way due to higher returns in advanced economies.”



The survey said developments surrounding the appointment of new RBI Governor were among factors that weighed down on Indian markets.



Foreign funds were net sellers to the tune of Rs 23,079 crore in 2016, making it the first outflow since 2008 global financial crisis.



As the foreign funds turned negative on Indian markets it was the debt instruments that have taken the biggest hit, while equities continued to attract net inflows but not enough to compensate the huge outflows from the bond market.



FPIs / FIIs pumped in a net sum of Rs 20,568 crore in equities, while they withdrew a net Rs 43,647 crore from the debt market, translating into an outflow of Rs 23,079 crore.



“For the first time since the meltdown of 2008, net FPI / FII has turned negative,” the Survey noted.



It is understood the decline in interest rates and the outlook triggered a large outflow of FPI amounting to $9.8 billion in November and December, with 60 per cent of the decline accounted for by debt outflows.



The upward momentum, which was visible in the Indian markets and peaked around September 2016 lost steam thereafter in the wake of foreign capital outflow from emerging economies, the Survey said.



Various global and domestic factors had a “sizeable impact” on the performance of Indian markets, it said.



The Survey also said developments around the appointment of RBI Governor has also impacted the domestic market last year.



“Some of the closely watched developments were the Brexit, the US Presidential elections as well as policy announcements by the US Federal Reserve and the RBI,” it said.



“In addition, other factors which weighed on market sentiment included the policy decisions taken by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on oil production and the appointment of the new governor of the RBI,” the Survey said.



Urjit Patel was appointed as the RBI Governor in August last year succeeding Raghuram Rajan, whose tenure was marked with tough measures to control inflation and headline-making statements.



According to rating agency ICRA India is likely to attract moderate foreign fund inflows of $15-20 billion in FY2018, with headwinds such as the muted outlook for corporate earnings, and continued compression in debt spreads relative to advanced economies.



However, a Union Budget that boosts economic growth through targeted spending, while balancing fiscal considerations, may help revive FII interest in the immediate term, particularly in the Indian equity market.



Karthik Srinivasan, senior vice president and group-head-financial sector ratings, ICRA said: “With the outlook for corporate profitability remaining subdued after the note ban, a budget that boosts economic growth through targeted spending while balancing fiscal considerations, may help improve FPI/ FII interest in the equity markets. Nevertheless, with the muted outlook for corporate earnings and emerging sectoral concerns regarding Indian software and pharmaceuticals exports to the US, the net FPI/ FII equity inflows are likely to be restricted below $5 billion and $10 billion, respectively, in FY2017 and FY2018, in our view.”



