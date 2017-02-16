Foodgrain output may touch record 272 mt this year

One bragging right that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can legitimately claim soon is the record foodgrains and oilseeds production in 2016-17 on the back of bountiful monsoon rains across the states.



Foodgrain output is likely to hit a record 271.98 million tonnes in the 2016-17 crop year ending June. According to the advance estimates released by the agriculture ministry on Tuesday. wheat, rice, pulses, coarse cereals and oilseed production are set to surpass the previous record, as per the ministry's estimate.



The previous record was 265.04 million tonnes in 2013-14, for which the UPA took credit in the last year of its tenure. The foodgrains basket comprises wheat, rice, pulses and coarse cereals.



“We are glad that farmers have responded to the policy initiatives of the Centre and helped us to achieve the targeted foodgrains output,” a government official said. This is the first year when production has exceeded the target of 270 million tonnes, he added.



However, the government has revised downward the foodgrain production estimate of 2015-16 to 251.57 million tonnes, which may now be quietly passed on unless agriculture growth is revised commensurately.



“When the government had estimated the agriculture growth at 1.2 per cent despite being a second consecutive year of drought, there was a doubt over its reliability. Now it is clear that the foodgrain output last year actually declined, which the government had claimed to have increased,” the official said.



Last year, on September 22, the government had estimated the foodgrains output for 2015-16 at 252.22 million tonnes, up from 252.02 million tonnes in 2014-15. The main reason for the downward revision is the changes made in wheat output estimates for last year from 93.5 million tonnes to 92.29 million tonnes.



As per the second estimate, wheat output is projected to be 96.64 million tonnes this year. The previous record was 95.85 million tones, achieved in 2013-14.



Rice output is pegged at 108.86 million tonnes for the 2016-17 crop year (July-June) against 104.41 million tonnes last year. The previous record was 106.65 mt, in 2013-14.



The likely output rise in pulses will reduce the country's dependence on imports. Production of pulses is projected to be an all-time high of 22.14 million tonnes this year against 16.35 million tonnes last year, while the demand remain at 24 million tonnes. The previous record was 19.25 million tones, harvested in 2013-14.



Coarse cereal output is estimated to be a record 44.34 million tonnes this year as against 38.52 million tonnes last year. The previous record was 43.40 million tones, achieved in 2013-14.



Oilseeds production is also pegged at a record 33.60 million tonnes this year with soyabean harvest seen at 14.13 million tonnes, groundnut at 8.47 million tonnes and castor seed at 1.74 million tonnes.



Last year, the country’s oilseed output was at 25.25 million tonnes and the previous record was 32.75 million tones, in 2013-15.



Among the cash crops, cotton output is estimated at 32.51 million bales (each bale of 170 kg) this year, as against 30 million bales last year. However, sugarcane output is likely to be lower at 309.98 million tonnes this year as against 348.44 million tonnes last year, while jute and mesta output is estimated to be lower at 10.06 million bales (of 180 kg each) against 10.52 million bales last year.



The government releases four quarterly estimates on crops’ production before arriving at the final one during different stages of production and harvesting periods.



