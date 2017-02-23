Food processing industry to be $482b by 2020

The Indian food processing industry is expected to grow to $482 billion by 2020, almost doubling from $258 billion in 2015. The food-processing sector has the potential of attracting $33 billion investment in coming years and generates 9 million mandays employment, says a study by Grant Thornton and Assocham.



With an investment of $11.6 billion, the governm­e­nt is in the process of setting up 42 mega food parks in pu­b­lic-private partnership. Fo­od processing infrastructure has a potential to further attract $22 billion investment as the government has allowed 100 per cent FDI in it. In FY15, the food processing industry constituted 14 per cent to India’s GDP through manufacturing.



Within the industry, pac­k­aged processed foods segment is estimated at $10.87-13.05 billion. The industry has registered 14-15 per cent growth over the past 2-3 years. The government expects the processing to grow by 25 per cent of the total produce by 2025. In 2015-2016, the total production in horticulture is estimated at 282.5 million tonnes (mt).



Milk production in India, the largest producer of milk, is estimated at 146.3 mt in FY15. India also produces over 200 mt grain every year and total production reach­ed 270.10 mt in FY16.



Despite the massive production, the degree of processing is low and ranges between 2 per cent and 35 per cent for different produce. “Demand for food proc­es­sed food rising with growing disposable income, urbanisation, young population and nuclear families. Hou­se­hold consumption set to double by 2020,” it said.



