Food processing industry to be $482b by 2020
Feb 23 2017 , Chennai
With an investment of $11.6 billion, the government is in the process of setting up 42 mega food parks in public-private partnership. Food processing infrastructure has a potential to further attract $22 billion investment as the government has allowed 100 per cent FDI in it. In FY15, the food processing industry constituted 14 per cent to India’s GDP through manufacturing.
Within the industry, packaged processed foods segment is estimated at $10.87-13.05 billion. The industry has registered 14-15 per cent growth over the past 2-3 years. The government expects the processing to grow by 25 per cent of the total produce by 2025. In 2015-2016, the total production in horticulture is estimated at 282.5 million tonnes (mt).
Milk production in India, the largest producer of milk, is estimated at 146.3 mt in FY15. India also produces over 200 mt grain every year and total production reached 270.10 mt in FY16.
Despite the massive production, the degree of processing is low and ranges between 2 per cent and 35 per cent for different produce. “Demand for food processed food rising with growing disposable income, urbanisation, young population and nuclear families. Household consumption set to double by 2020,” it said.
sangeethag@mydigitalfc.com