Focus on desi luxe items

The government may leverage India’s fast-expending luxury market to promote local manufacturing of lifestyle products and encourage creation of Indian brands, a plan that would fit in well with its flagship Make in India programme.



The government think-tank is apparently thinking along this line to build a strong line of locally developed brands with a wider global acceptance.



NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday that the circle of growth should expand and move from tier 1 cities to tier 2 and tier 3 cities. “India should create its own luxury brands like France and Italy, because brands give you value over a period of time,” Kant said on Friday. “If you want luxury markets to grow and expand in India then it is very important that we keep expanding the circle of growth and move from tier 1 cities to tier 2 and tier 3 cities,” Kant further said.



“In tier 1 cities, the rents are extremely high...because the land value has been very high. The luxury market has to grow, we need to provide space at low cost. Fortunately, in my view with the demonetisation, land prices will fall over a period of time and that will give further push to the growth of the luxury market,” he added.



Noting that growth in luxury markets in Europe and America was directly associated with baby boomers who were born during 1946 to 1964, the NITI Aayog CEO said that while the population in Europe and America is getting older, the population in India is on a reverse swing and the population will keep getting young till 2040. The luxury market in India , therefore, will keep growing.



The size of the luxury market, estimated at $18 billion, is growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent.



India has been inspiring the luxury and fashion industry of world for years, Kant said adding, “As High Networth Individuals (HNIs) in India are growing, their spending on lifestyle products will increase, so the luxury markets in India will keep growing.”



The introduction of GST (goods and services tax) will also provide India a huge competitive advantage in the luxury sector, he added.



Meanwhile, the government has also released Make in India achievement reports for textile and apparel sector, automobile and telecommunication sectors to highlight the outcome of the initiatives taken over last few years.



As per the report released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the automobile sector continues to deliver success story of Indian manufacturing on the back of fast and robust domestic demand. The $93 billion industry contributes 7.1 per cent to India’s GDP and about 49 per cent to the manufacturing output, according to the commerce ministry.



The government is taking additional policy steps to promote innovation and R&D in the sector with focus on Make in India programme, which is envisaged to make the country a global manufacturing hub.



The Automobile Mission Plan 2016-2026 envisions making India one of the top three automobile manufacturing centres in the world in the next 10 years, with total revenue of $300 billion



Major industry players like Nissan, Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors have ramped up their manufacturing capacities in recent years to cater to growing demand. With global player betting big on Indian automobile sector, the foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow into the country has increased significantly.



“The automobile industry witnessed a $5.5 billion of FDI inflow during April 2014 to March 2016,” said the report released by the commerce ministry.



ISUZU Motors, Magneti Marelli and Honda were among major players that brought FDI into the country during the given period.



Sales of passenger vehicles increased by 7.24 per cent in FY 2015-16 over the previous year. Within the passenger vehicles segment, sales of passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans grew by 7.87 per cent, 6.25 per cent and 3.58 per cent respectively. During the same year, vehicle exports grew by 1.91 per cent to $8.8 billion.



Another report on Make in India in mobile & telecommunications sector shows that the sector has reported strong growth and FDI inflow in the past years and this trend is expected to continue. “By 2020, the industry is expected to contribute 8.2 per cent to country’s GDP, and add eight lakh jobs. In terms of unique mobile phone subscribers, India is expected to cross the 1-billion mark by 2020,” the report said.



No surprise then, 38 new mobile manufacturing units have been set up since September 2015, which led to a 90 per cent increase in manufacturing of mobile handsets in 2015-16, it said.



The DIPP also released the achievements report for textile and apparel sector that shows FDI inflows in textile sector between March 2014 and March 2016 added up to $ 427.55 million. FDI equity inflow, grew by 16 per cent in FY 2015-16 over FY 2013-14.



The sector has also been a major contributor to the country’s foreign exchange reserves. In 2015-16, the share of textiles and apparel in total exports increased to 15 per cent from 13 per cent in 2013-14. The categories that had the most growth were readymade garments, wool and woolen textiles, silk, carpets, coir & coir products and handicrafts, the DIPP report said.



Textiles and apparel exports are estimated to reach $62 billion by 2021 from the $38 billion in 2016, it added.



As part of efforts to spur the Make in India initiative, the report said, 19 new textile parks have been sanctioned over the past two years with a potential to facilitate investment up to Rs 3,300 crore and employment for 60,000 people when fully operational.



Besides, 200 new production units have come up in existing textile parks (47) in the last two years with fresh investment of Rs 1,500 crore and additional employment generation for 11,000 persons.



