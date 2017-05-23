FMCG stocks rally on surprise GST rates

FMCG stocks have stolen the show in the past two trading sessions. The GST Council fixing lower rates for bulk of the common use products like hair oil, soaps and toothpaste had shares of FMCG giants including ITC, HUL and Britannia surging for the second straight session on Monday.



Analysts said some tax rates were in line with the street expectations while others surprised the market. There were no negative cues from the GST Council meet to the FMCG sector. Analysts were, however, not clear in terms of absolute price cuts and better trade margins. All depends on the clarity on anti-profiteering law, they noted.



FMCG stocks got a further boost in the comment of agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh who in New Delhi said the foodgrain output is likely to touch a new record in the 2017-18 crop year on hopes of normal monsoon for the second straight year



Both frontline and midcap FMCG stocks gained in the range of 3-14 per cent with the sector seen as a major winner in the new indirect tax regime that will be rolled out from July 1.



The minister said the foodgrain production is estimated to be all-time high at 273.38 million tonnes (MT) in the current 2016-17 crop year (July-June) on account of good rain after two years of drought. The previous record was 265.04 MT in 2013-14. Foodgrain basket comprises of rice, wheat, coarse cereals and pulses.



“The Met department has forecast normal monsoon for this year. If monsoon is good, I am confident that foodgrain output will be record again and boost growth rate to more than 4.4 per cent achieved in 2016-17,” Singh said while sharing the government's achievements in the farm sector in last three years.



Frontline FMCG stocks such as ITC, HUL, Britannia and Marico and midcap companies like LT Foods, Venkys, Kohinoor, VST, Parag Milk gained 5-15 per cent over the past two trading days.



“FMCG sector is a big beneficiary of the new rates fixed by the government as the majority of goods will be taxed at the standard rate of 18 per cent. The GST rate structure is extremely positive and augurs well for the industry that is why we are seeing good buying interest in these stocks over the past few trading sessions,” says Vijay Singhania, founder, Trade Smart Online.



The biggest gainers in Monday’s trade were LT Foods at 13.84 per cent, ITC (6.21 per cent), Venkys (5 per cent), Kohinoor (4.34 per cent), Marico (1.79 per cent), Britannia (1.31 per cent) and HUL (1.07 per cent). The BSE FMCG index gained 3.9 per cent to close at an all-time high of 9924.



Most FMCG companies have categorically highlighted in their recent earnings call that benefits will be passed on.



Investor sentiments have been positive following the progress on the GST front as the GST Council finalising rates for most goods and the government committed to implement it from July 1.



The majority of goods will be taxed at the standard rate of 18 per cent. For services, healthcare and education will be exempt, transportation will be mainly taxed at 5 per cent, and items such as five-star hotel accommodation and entertainment will be taxed at 28 per cent.



Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “The GST euphoria extended in consumer staples & FMCG while cautiousness in global market and volatility in commodity price impacted the gain. Mid & small cap underperformed in line with the board market (excluding FMCG) due to poor set of results and concern over high valuation.”



