FMCG stocks rally; GST impact to be ‘neutral to positive’

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks rallied as the GST Council finalised the rates for over 1,200 items under the goods and services tax. But other consumption stocks like liquor and sugar manufacturers fell while cigarette makers closed with gains.BSE FMCG index gained 1.86 per cent on a day when the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty-50 closed flat and most other sectoral indices closed in the red or flat.The top FMCG gainers included ITC (2.82 per cent), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (3.59 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (2.04 per cent), Dabur India (1.12 per cent), Marico (1.32 per cent), Tata Coffee (3.07 per cent), Emami (2.46 per cent), Britannia (0.95 per cent), KRBL (1.31 per cent) and Godrej Consumer Products (0.91 per cent).Some FMCG companies closed flat like Nestle India (0.04 per cent) and GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare (-0.23 per cent).Alcohol stocks fell led by United Spirits(-5.94 per cent),United Breweries (-2.24 per cent), Radico Khaitan(-2.68 per cent), Tilaknagar Industries(-0.32 per cent) as the rates would be negative for them.Cigarette stocks also rose led by ITC (2.82 per cent), Godfrey Phillips India (1 per cent), VST Industries (0.44 per cent), Golden Tobacco (2.42 per cent) and NTC Industries (0.12 per cent).Sugar stocks also fell, led by Shree Renuka Sugars (-0.91 per cent), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar (-0.95 per cent), Mawana Sugar (-0.82 per cent) and Dhampur Sugar (-1.03 per cent).Motilal Oswal Securities, in a report on sectoral impact of GST rates on the consumer sector, said, “Impact has been neutral to positive for many companies in the sector on the rates front. In addition, many companies in the sector will also gain as a result of a potential shift from the unorganised segment to organised segment as a result of GST implementation. Clear benefits are to toothpastes and soaps players as well as cigarette players for whom no increase in effective rates is always good news. Negatives are for alcohol players for whom input tax credit to be availed from states becomes more challenging.”Meanwhile, several daily consumption items such as milk, fruit and vegetables, jaggery or gur, food grain and cereals have been exempted from tax, while others such as sugar, tea, coffee, edible oil, and newsprint have been placed in the lowest slab of 5 per cent.Crisil Research in a note on GST impact said, “The extent of business efficiency is estimated to be higher in goods as compared to services. At present, supply chains across major manufacturing industries are strategised based on tax arbitrage aspect. Seamless tax treatment under GST will eliminate the need of multiple warehouses across states. Furthermore, companies will modify their supply chains based on the assessment of tax saving, inventory carrying cost and response time to meet market demand.”